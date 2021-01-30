Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Sat January 30 2021

January 2021

Being There

Focus on your clients and learn to navigate the home-based work environment.

Travel Agent Scott Koepf

Travel agent working at the computer
Travel agent working at the computer. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / Viktoriia Hnatiuk)

Of the new and unique images we have seen during the COVID pandemic, one of the most striking to me has been the sports stadiums devoid of fans. The games are being played with great intensity but without anyone cheering in the seats. There have been some valiant efforts to create video displays of remote fans but obviously, it is not quite the same experience for the players or the fans.

In some ways, it is the same as travel advisors using Zoom to try and retain the same excitement for travel and connection with their clients. We can all be thankful for the technology that has been available to us in these challenging times.

A Virtual Industry

In truth, with the emergence of the Internet and the home-based model for travel advisors, our industry was already virtual to a great extent. Even before COVID, most transactions were over the phone or via email.

It should be obvious that the end result for any advisor who moves to more automated transactions will be their demise as bigger online entities or the suppliers themselves will be more efficient for simply making bookings.

Pent-Up Demand

As we have seen, the games can continue without fans being there in person, but will this mean that fans will not return, and stadiums will remain empty even when there are no restrictions? No, and like travel, there will be pent-up demand to go see games in person like never before.

While we can agree that watching on TV is more comfortable and easier to see the game, no technology can replace the experience of the event itself being enjoyed in person. Even fabulous videos featuring Europe or a Caribbean beach are never going to be better than being there.

Client Interactions

My challenge to you is to think the same way about your client interaction as the experience of the vacation itself. Focus on how you can maximize in-person appointments and/or phone calls.

The interactions you have with your clients are your differentiation. If your focus is primarily on the supplier you sell, the price you offer or the booking transaction, your value will be reduced.

Don’t decrease the importance of your advice and service. Take the time to set up appointments (on the phone for now) and bring your fans back to the game in person!

