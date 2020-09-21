Bolster Your Business by Sending Clients to the Heart of Jamaica
Learn the true flavor of Jamaica to help your clients have the best vacation.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Linda Truilo
With its strong reputation as both a pioneer of the all-inclusive concept and a top choice for destination weddings, Jamaica sells itself easily as a hassle-free escape on the shores of paradise. But there is so much more to Jamaica – a land of interior beauty, cultural curiosities and historical intrigue – that travel advisors who delve just a bit further into its treasures will discover how to lure clients back to this island time and again.
Getting to the heart of this island nation is the focus of the Jamaica Travel Specialist program at TravelAgentAcademy.com. The course presents an engaging overview of Jamaica’s regions, explaining the offerings that help define each one while pointing out some fascinating standouts. Advisors soon learn how to send clients on a quest for their own authentic experience of the island.
True Flavor
Designed to give a true flavor of Jamaica, the program shares insights on such topics as:
– where to meet locals
– how best to experience Jamaican food and music
– off-the-beaten-track recommendations
– useful Jamaican expressions
And it reveals not only the top resorts (think over-the-water bungalows and swim-up suites) but also uniquely Jamaican lodging options, including colorful boutique hotels, tree houses and mountainside huts.
Outer & Inner Beauty
From Seven Mile Beach to the Blue Mountains to the South Coast desert and karst formations of Cockpit Country, Jamaica offers stunning vistas. Every water activity imaginable can be found along its shimmering coastline, but the interior presents many adventures as well, such as river tubing, bird watching, roller coasting through a jungle and golfing in cool mountain air.
Storied Past
British merchants, pirates, plantation owners, slave rebels, spiritualists, reggae musicians, Hollywood celebrities, political leaders, writers and "James Bond" all inhabit Jamaica’s cultural landscape. Find out where to send your clients who delight in all things historical, cultural, haunted or idyllic!
Endless Lures
Keep reviving clients’ interest with Jamaica’s many unusual enticements, such as:
– the city once dubbed "the most wicked in the world" and now a dive site
– vibrant Maroon culture of escaped plantation slaves
– crocodiles and herons that clean their teeth
– homes of Bob Marley, Ian Fleming
– Hollywood celebrities’ party hangouts (the 1940s-60s)
Consult the Jamaica Travel Specialist program at TravelAgentAcademy.com for more trip ideas and information on how to plan a wedding in paradise!
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS