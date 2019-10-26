Boost Your Sales With OceanMedallion
The technology can help you sell Princess Cruises while cementing client relationships.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Anne Kalosh
Princess Cruises’ ships offering MedallionClass vacations receive higher guest satisfaction ratings—which means agents can use OceanMedallion benefits to sell cruises and cement client relationships, the line said.
This wearable technology facilitates personalized service by helping crew learn passengers’ names and preferences. It also reduces friction points like having to wait in line. The Medallion also unlocks stateroom doors without a keycard, which comes in handy when guests are carrying bags or coffee.
Free App
The Medallion works with the free, all-in-one MedallionClass app that passengers download on their smartphone or tablet pre-cruise. By completing security information and uploading a photo of themselves and their passports, they become “OceanReady” and can breeze through embarkation.
The Medallion-Class app enables passengers to order food and drinks brought to wherever they are on the ship. Spa appointments, specialty dining and tours can be reserved.
OceanMedallion also enables guests to locate their children and other members of their party or friends (provided they opt-in).
There are safety benefits, too. At the muster drill, passengers tap their Medallion on a crew member’s hand-held reader, and the bridge automatically knows they’re present. This speeds up the drill and locates people should there be an emergency.
100 Onboard Portals
Using their smartphone or, alternatively, any of the 100 portals (interactive screens) all over the ship, passengers can check the daily program, view the itinerary and navigate their way around the ship.
John Chernesky, senior vice president-North America sales and trade marketing at Princess, is sold on OceanMedallion after experiencing it himself. He’s posted an informative series of “Medallion Moments” on his Facebook page.
As far as personal data is concerned, the disc holds nothing on it. The data is transferred between the line’s encrypted servers and the onboard sensors, with the Medallion serving only as the go-between.
Seamless Connectivity
“Simply put your phone in airplane mode, connect to the ship’s Wi-Fi and everything you access from there is free,” Chernesky said.
Should passengers wish to connect to the Internet, the speedy new MedallionNet makes it possible to stream movies or video chats with family back home. Prices start at $9.99 per day.
OceanMedallion is available on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess, Royal Princess and Crown Princess, and will be available on Sky Princess this month. Eleven ships will be equipped by the end of 2020.
Before their cruise, clients receive emailed instructions. They need to download the MedallionClass app and pre-register, just as they do online now. An OceanMedallion is then sent to the address of their choice.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Anne Kalosh
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS