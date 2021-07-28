Bouncing Back into Travel
The value of travel advisors and tour operators has increased tenfold.
Travel Agent Terry Dale
If there is one lesson I learned from my recent travels, it is that the value of travel advisors and tour operators has increased tenfold.
I have spent countless hours in airports and traveled to more countries than I can remember. Yet, I still experience a wave of anxiety trying to organize negative tests, quarantine requirements and travel restrictions. It is nearly impossible to manage it independently while trying to enjoy your trip.
Evolving Protocols
News on border openings is changing rapidly. As travel begins to resume, it might be helpful for others to hear about what it is really like on the ground in airports and destinations. For me, I have realized that it’s not just a challenge for travelers and agents, but also airline employees and destinations. Each country has its own protocols, and they are constantly evolving.
Visiting Turkey
For example, I visited Turkey in April because I had the honor of speaking at a conference in Istanbul. While I produced a negative COVID test in time for my departure flight out of Fort Lauderdale, others were not so lucky. On the opening night of the event, nearly 15 attendees were missing because they did not fulfill all the testing requirements.
Global Systems
Surprisingly, I was not asked to show my test results at any of the airports en route to Turkey, even though they were requested while flying back to the U.S. It was clear that a global health credential system would be so useful for travel, so that each visitor and employee know exactly what is going on.
As for Turkey, the country is clearly ramping up for business. At every hotel, the sanitization protocols make sure travelers feel safe. There’s a natural culture of hospitality that makes everyone feel welcome. Plus, there’s great value for American travelers given the exchange rate. After meeting with Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy, I felt confident that Turkey is going to come back strong.
Over the last few months, I observed that every airport I have visited has been bustling with people wearing masks and social distancing. The pent-up demand for travel is real and immediate. The need for travel advisors and tour operators is even more critical for U.S. travelers to bounce back into globetrotting with as few hiccups as possible.
