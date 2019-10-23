Build Repeat Business With Vantage!
Become a Vantage Deluxe World Travel Expert with Travel Agent Academy.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Linda Truilo
After 36 years of crafting highly immersive, luxury cruise and land tours around the globe, Vantage Deluxe World Travel is strengthening its ties with travel advisors through its recently launched online Travel Agent Academy course. It’s a partnership worth looking into: Vantage is a family-owned business with a 96 percent repeat customer rate. Become a Vantage specialist and learn how to expertly sell its vast range of products while leveraging remarkable expertise and support to solidify your own client base.
Once you understand Vantage’s tools for fine-tuning travel to its guests’ needs, qualifying customers and matching them to the right products come easily.
Vantage Voyagers
Curiosity and a sense of adventure characterize Vantage’s guests. They generally include:
—Solo travelers, especially women, seeking security and camaraderie as they venture to dream destinations throughout the world, without paying a premium for traveling solo;
—Retired travelers with time to explore destinations in depth;
—Multigenerational families looking to create unforgettable journeys with ease and expert support.
Breadth of Product
The company offers tours and cruises (some on its own vessels) in 80 countries on seven continents. Do you have clients interested in cruising the Chobe River and then staying in a luxury tented camp near a busy water hole on safari – and receiving lessons in photography? You will learn about a myriad of components to customize the perfect trip, with combinable cruise and land options, and activities like oyster-tasting in France or meeting aboriginal guides in Australia’s Daintree National Park.
Expertise and Value
Vantage starts with itineraries inspired by local experts in the destinations visited and extends that expertise through its easily accessible concierge services during trip planning and on the trip itself. For example, if clients wish to attend an opera performance in Venice, Vantage can help.
Moreover, Vantage has many offers that make these bespoke experiences an excellent value. Learn all about them by becoming a Vantage Deluxe World Travel Specialist at TravelAgentAcademy.com!
Solo Travel Trending
Vantage has earned industry-wide recognition as a leader in independent travel (a growing travel niche spotlighted in the Aug. 1, 2019 issue of AGENTatHOME), with such features as zero single supplements, dedicated solo cabins on river cruises, a roommate matching program, onboard activities for independent travelers to meet, and solo-only Adventure Tours. Soon it will offer a landmark number of solo cabins aboard its first expedition ship. Watch for news on Vantage’s Ocean Explorer, coming in 2021.
