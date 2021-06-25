Building Your Group and Family Business
Veteran travel advisors share their tips on how to grow these lucrative niches
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
The initial step in building group and family travel business is really pretty simple: Keep your ear to the ground.
"The first piece of advice starts with knowing your own clientele. They are right in front of you. Listen!" said JoAnne Weeks of Acendas Travel.
"You should be aware of clients who talk about their grandkids or are attending a family member’s wedding or graduation. Perhaps they have parents celebrating an anniversary milestone or are soon to be empty-nesters. Suggest inviting Grandma and Grandpa along with cousins for that last family vacation together."
Community Activities
Getting involved in community activities is also a valuable way in which to grow the business. "Head to clubs – garden clubs for a ‘Tulip Time’ river cruise," Weeks recommended. "Perhaps promote October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by offering a Bermuda cruise with its pink sand beaches. How about contacting a local band to promote a group of their ‘groupies?’"
April Morganegg of Oswego Travel and Foremost Travel suggested joining the local chamber of commerce and attending its functions to get to know other business owners. Once you’ve established yourself as presence in the community, get creative with promotions that draw attention to your groups.
Creative Promotions
"I rented Disney characters and other popular kids characters that marched in our local homecoming and July 4 parades and threw out candy," she said.
"I had magnets with our agency name on both sides of the truck. I also partnered with a local golf course restaurant and had a brunch/breakfast buffet with Princesses, Minnie and Mickey and other special characters.
"The kids would have their pictures taken with their favorite characters. Each child got a swag bag with brochures and specials from our agency and a toy of some sort," Morganegg said. "The parents would just have to purchase a ticket and that was only for the cost of the meal."
Client Communications
During the process of creating a group, Dave Lovick of Travel Leaders recommended capitalizing on Zoom calls. "We’ve found that having a group Zoom call with the core group and the advisor has helped to solidify the sale – and inviting the supplier representative on the call has made it a very easy sale," he said.
Lovick also suggested creating landing pages, which travelers can share with friends and family. "Once the group is booked, we create private Facebook groups to keep everyone in the know about options, answer questions for all, and keep the excitement up before, during and after the trip," he said.
"Scheduling a posttrip breakdown with the group to share photos, tell stories and start planning their next adventure is a great way to get repeat business."
Preferred Suppliers
Choose wisely when it comes to selecting consortia and preferred suppliers. "We are long-time members of Ensemble Travel Group and generally we use one of our preferred Ensemble suppliers to work with," said Stephanie Turner of Brentwood Travel. "Many times I reach out to Ensemble to assist me if there is a situation."
She stressed the importance of choosing quality over price. "Don’t be afraid to tell your clients that you chose a particular supplier because you know they will stand by you if there is a problem or that they always go the extra mile for you," she said. "When you negotiate with the BDM or someone at the company, let them know how important this is to you."
Added Morganegg: "Having a supplier like Apple Leisure Group Vacations, with its air charters, hotel, transfers and travel insurance in one package, makes the pricing more attractive."
In the end, working with suppliers that are true partners is priceless, Weeks said. "By funneling your business to a handful of preferred partners you then have the opportunity through them to add additional amenities for your clients, increase your commission levels, and to be treated as a ‘top account.’
"You need to be working with a supplier that is invested in you growing your business–and who supports both you and your clients. We as agents are the suppliers’ clients. They need to listen to our needs and be willing to have our backs, just as we do for our own clients."
Adding Perks
Consider building in extra perks into your programs for groups and multigenerational families.
"It could be a private cocktail party or special travel gifts – like packing cubes, tote bags, binoculars or water bottles," said Stephanie Turner of Brentwood Travel.
"You have to make your clients feel as if this trip will be so special just for them. Try to downplay cost and upsell experiences."
