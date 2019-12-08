By Land, River and Sea
Four top agents discuss how to fine-tune your qualifying process when selling different travel segments.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Brian Major
Unquestionably, cruises, tours and resorts offer different vacation experiences, which begs the question: Is it possible to use a similar selling strategy for each segment? Do you ask different questions of a client interested in a river cruise versus an ocean cruise, or for an escorted tour versus an all-inclusive stay? We spoke with four top agents to gauge their opinions on the subject. Here’s what they had to say:
Tom Carr, Preferred Vacations
I adjust the qualifying process for cruises, tours and land stays to determine how much the client understands about the types of travel. Some clients initially contact us for a cruise and end up opting for a land-based, all-inclusive stay when they realize the contrast in vacation styles. That’s where our consultation brings great value.
In another case, a prospect may begin with an all-inclusive resort but end up as a cruise client when they choose to drive to a port instead of buying international air.
For escorted tours to Europe versus à la carte land stays, we really dig into what a person’s tastes are. Do they enjoy having everything planned for them or will a schedule drive them crazy? Will long bus or train rides be okay or would they rather fly between cities?
We start with the basics. What do you like to do when you are home? What destinations do you have in mind? Do you like the beach? Do you prefer a lot of nightlife or want something low key?
Gary Pollard, Ambassador Tours
I did a webinar with The Travel Institute on this very subject. Agents should visit The Travel Institute as a one-stop place to gain information on selling, marketing and running a business.
Let me offer these seven points, which I preach every day to agents around the world:
1. Are you a salesperson or order taker? Salespeople qualify based on having a competent knowledge of the travel industry.
2. We do better by asking mutually engaging questions. Make the client part of the process. After all it’s their vacation.
3. Listen more than talk. That is why we have two ears and one tongue.
4. Budgets are not useful. Why? They’re too restrictive. You cannot place a price tag on something intangible.
5. Sell emotionally—appeal to the clients’ passions.
6. Do not sell on price.
7. Sell on the value of your experience. It takes time to gain the confidence to be able to master this one, but worth every cent if you do!
Vicky Lundyrevels, Carefree Travel & Entertainment
Cruises, tours and resort stays are entirely different products. An ocean cruise is normally on a larger vessel with lots of dining options, activities and passengers versus a river cruise, which primarily appeals more to a mature traveler who in many cases is more interested in traveling with a smaller group and more focused on the itinerary and destinations with fewer dining options. River cruises may have a specific focus such as culinary, educational, etc. Ocean cruises range from the mega-ships to the mid-size ships for a few hundred, so that’s another consideration.
With land stays, it’s all about comfort levels, locations such as oceanfront versus ocean view, etc., and finally budgets.
The qualifying process usually flows once you start asking pertinent questions. I try to up-sell based on the amenities such as location, and services such as concierge or butler service.
Linda Dancer, Honeymoons, Inc.
You have to know what your clients’ expectations are, how long they want to be away and their prior travel experience.
For different destinations, you have to know their time constraints and total budgets. For Italy, Hawaii or the South Pacific, how many islands or cities would they be able to reasonably fit in within their date range or budget?
It’s much easier if clients are interested in a simple, all-inclusive resort destination. Then it is just a matter of finding a resort and room category in their budget. For example, if it’s the clients’ second marriage, and we were looking for a honeymoon destination, I would ask if there is any destination they would not consider. They will normally tell you real quick where they honeymooned with the first husband/wife and where they don’t want to go again.
I ask questions such as where they like to go to dinner (foodies do not go to Chili’s or Ruby Tuesday), what they enjoy doing together, and if they like to have shopping nearby and so forth. That’s because you need to make sure that the restaurants or local features, such as nearby shopping, are available. So ask questions about what they just enjoy doing in their normal lives.
