Capitalizing on New Consumer Behavior
Travel Agent Susan Ferrell
There may be one small sliver of a silver lining that is the result of the ongoing chaos caused by the pandemic. The fact is consumer behavior has changed and more people are going online to book their vacations, but when they become overwhelmed by the new policies and procedures, they search for personalized services.
The new benefactors of this online trend are not the mega online agencies, but rather the independent advisors who work at home and provide personalized service and an expertise that is much sought after by today’s consumers who are lost in space as the travel industry spins around them.
Shopping Online
The pandemic has surely changed consumer behavior and the future of retail sales. The countrywide lockdown was the initial impetus as families stayed at home and expanded their purchasing via the Internet. Many families admitted that they tried online shopping for the first time during the height of the pandemic. They now find this way of shopping a comfortable alternative to visiting stores and shopping malls.
Another change in consumer behavior was the expansion of digital services, including live chats and Zoom calls.
As travel became more complicated as the result of the pandemic, all reports indicate that more consumers have turned to the real travel experts, the independent advisors, for advice and bookings.
Promoting Your Services
Promote yourself as the professional in the service of both advising and taking care of all arrangements for vacations using your knowledge of destinations and suppliers.
You know the benefits that you can provide should plans unexpectedly change or go wrong and you can step in and help get a trip back on course. And we all know what a huge headache the refund policies have been for you and your clients.
Providing Peace of Mind
You can provide reassurance and peace of mind for those who are traveling, especially internationally.
You can conduct the research to get clients the right documents, connected to trusted transportation, onsite ground operators, travel insurance and COVID test providers. You have the relationships with reliable suppliers, which may also save your clients money.
Tell everyone what you can do for them and remind them from time to time.
