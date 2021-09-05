Capitalizing on the Culinary Travel Trend
How to make the most of the popular travel trend.
Travel Agent Jackie Friedman
It’s not surprising that culinary travel is a popular trend. I think everyone is a culinary traveler. That said, we can break it down into several categories.
Dessert
People who aren’t focused on culinary experiences but will enjoy it when you direct them towards it.
Appetizer
People who are focused on the destination but are eager to experience local cuisine and see it as an integral experience of their trip.
Entree
These are the people for whom cuisine is the reason for travel. It’s not so much about where they go, but what kind of gastronomic adventures await them.
The Desserts of the world are easily guided. Take a look at their itinerary and suggest some culinary experiences around that. After all, everyone needs to eat. You might as well help them create some memories around it.
Appetizers want the best of their destination and its food and drink. You will need to be on your toes to curate experiences for them. They’ll usually focus on the destination first, so this is a time where you will want to have first-hand knowledge of the destination you are selling. If you have a lot of Appetizers on your client roster, I recommend checking out the local cuisine scene the next time you are on a fam.
If you’re working with Entrées, you absolutely need to do all that you can to develop a culinary niche. Planning travel for Entrées can be a freeing experience for an advisor. If a client comes to you wanting to catch and eat their own seafood, they would probably be happy with a guide grilling their wild salmon in Alaska or deep-sea fishing in Chile. This type of traveler is often very open to hearing about destinations they haven’t actively considered.
Experiencing other cultures through their food and drink is a rewarding way for travel advisors to help their clients see the world through their taste buds.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jackie Friedman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS