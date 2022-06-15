Caring for Your Wedding Couples with the Help of Princess Hotels & Resorts
Travel advisors can learn more from Princess Hotels & Resorts.
Travel Agent Linda Truilo
Long recognized by guests for its excellent personal service, Princess Hotels & Resorts is reaching out to help travel advisors deliver the same sort of care to clients planning one of life’s biggest events – their weddings.
And its timing couldn’t be better, now that many couples are looking to resume plans post-pandemic, often to find a shortage of readily available wedding venues close by that match their dreams. So, take this moment to suggest a destination wedding, while also demonstrating your expertise on a great selection of romantic properties in the Dominican Republic and Mexico’s Riviera Maya.
In the recently launched Weddings chapter of its training program at PrincessHotelsResorts Specialist.com, Princess has partnered with Travel Agent Academy to help you create the perfect event as easily as possible.
From choosing the right destination and property, to selecting the best package to suit your couple’s wishes and budgets, the course shows how to leverage Princess’ many offerings. And even though there will be onsite wedding planners to coordinate the details, you will look like a star on the big day.
Mastering Details
Wedding details can be overwhelming, so keep your couple focused on what would make them happy. A beach-casual, elegantly simple or lavish celebration? A family-friendly or adult-only ambiance? A ceremony that is symbolic, legal, religious or steeped in local culture? A reception consisting of a small, intimate dinner or a full-blown party? Princess’ Wedding Specialist program gives you the background needed to guide couples toward the right destination, property and package.
Tailoring the Perfect Package
The program offers an extremely useful comparison of Princess’ seven wedding packages, including what features are common across all of them, where the differences occur, which resorts cater best to certain requests, how much it costs to add guests or upgrades and how to incorporate personal touches. A solid understanding of where the value lies in each package and what amenities are available to enhance the romance – from spa treatments to wedding suite décor – will serve you and your couple well.
Stay in Step with Incentives
Enrolling at TravelAgentAcademy.com and following news on TravelPulse.com will keep you apprised of our partners’ ongoing efforts to help you increase sales. Princess Hotels & Resorts, for example, is offering room upgrades, free anniversary nights and other perks as well as incentives for weddings booked by Oct. 31, 2022, for travel through Dec. 22, 2023.
