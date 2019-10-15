Celebrating 100 Years of the Grand Canyon National Park
Tour Operators reminisce about their favorite stories around the Grand Canyon.
This year the Grand Canyon, an Arizona landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrates 100 years since it was officially designated a national park. To commemorate this milestone, our tour operator members shared their favorite stories about the Grand Canyon National Park.
Xanterra Travel Collection
Betsy O’Rourke, Chief Marketing Officer
Xanterra Travel Collection was originally the Fred Harvey Company, which built the Grand Canyon Railroad access to the South Rim and subsequently built El Tovar and Bright Angel and Hopi House, etc. We have been proud operators of the Grand Canyon concessions throughout its 100-year history. My first experience at the Grand Canyon was arriving on the historic Grand Canyon Railway. Upon arrival, the train platform is literally steps from the great Canyon views in front of the historic hotel El Tovar. As beautiful as the photos are, they simply cannot deliver the scale of the Grand Canyon and its majesty.
Destination America
Richard Launder, President & CEO
When my sons were 13 and 11 years old, my wife and I took them on a 14-day road trip throughout the magnificent national parks of the Southwest. We saved the Grand Canyon National Park until the very end as a sort of celebration. As my younger son and I stood out on the South Rim, I was feeling really chuffed from our amazing trip. I asked Sam what he thought of it all. His rather impatient reply: “Dad, YOU don’t understand, it’s all just a pile of rocks!” Be warned if you ever ask an 11-year-old for an honest opinion!
EF Education First
Dana Santucci, Vice President of Development
As I was growing up, my parents had photos on our living room wall of a whitewater rafting trip they had taken down the Colorado River in their younger years. Those pictures inspired a sense of curiosity in me, and caused me to dream about having the same Grand Canyon experience myself someday. That opportunity came at age 19 while driving cross country with my best friend. Nothing could have prepared me for the moment when I stepped to the very edge of the South Rim—the sweeping views and colors were breathtaking, and a feeling of peacefulness came over me. In that moment, I knew our stop at the Grand Canyon was just the start of great explorations to come.
