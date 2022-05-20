Celebrating Our Planet’s Greatest National Parks
USTOA takes pride in the special attention our members pay to these natural wonders through diverse itineraries that provide experiences to educate travelers while encouraging a deep appreciation of the national parks visited.
Travel Agent Terry Dale
In our 50th anniversary year, the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) is looking “50 years forward” by shining a light on how our members promote and protect the world’s natural landmarks with a focus on national parks this month. The world’s national parks preserve our most valued landscapes, ecosystems and historical sites.
Netflix released a five-part docuseries, “Our Great National Parks,” produced and narrated by former president Barack Obama on April 13 and I highly recommend you put it on your watch list. The docuseries emphasizes the message of preserving the planet’s natural assets and supporting scientific research on their benefits to humankind.
Here is just a handful of itineraries that celebrate our world’s national parks, some of which Obama explores in the docuseries.
Collette
The operator offers a 14-day “Patagonia: Edge of the World Featuring Argentina, Chile” with a four-night cruise to explore the pure nature of South America. Tour highlights include viewing the giant tower of ice and listening to the crackle of ice sheets as they float through the calm waters of Los Glaciares National Park, and marveling at the cascading waterfalls of Torres Del Paine National Park, a UNESCO biosphere reserve. Departures are available from October through December 2022, with prices starting at $4,499.
Cosmos
The company takes travelers on the 15-day “Exploring America’s National Parks” itinerary, which highlights the West’s most popular national and state parks. Activities include taking in the scenery of Grand Canyon National Park, the bright colors of hoodoos in Bryce Canyon National Park and the cliffs and canyons of Zion National Park. The trip begins and ends in Las Vegas, and transports travelers through Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado and Arizona. Departures are available from June through October 2022, with prices starting at $2,329.
Sita World Tours
Like Obama did in the docuseries, SITA explores the terrain of Kenya on an eight-day “Majestic Masai Safari.” Guests will travel to Kenya’s greatest wildlife reserves with game drives through the Masai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park and Nakuru National Park. They will have the opportunity to spot diverse herds of wildlife in their preserved habitats, visit local villages and more. Departures are available in June 2022 with optional pre- and post-tour packages that take travelers to Nairobi and Egypt. Prices start at $1,425.
Editor’s Note: Information was correct at the time of writing. All tours/packages are subject to availability. Prices may vary from the time of writing, based on currency fluctuations.
