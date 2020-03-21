Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Sat March 21 2020

March 2020

Celebrating Women in Travel

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, women leaders from USTOA operator members shared their stories about how they got their start in travel.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Terry Dale

Woman walking along a wooden jetty in the Maldives.
PHOTO: Woman walking along a wooden jetty in the Maldives. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / SHansche)

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, women leaders from USTOA operator members shared their stories about how they got their start in travel.

The Travel Corporation

You May Also Like

Tennis ball and racquet on a hard court Unforced Errors Travel Agent

Travel agent handing tickets to clients Focusing on the Process Travel Agent

Fort Lauderdale gallery icon Unique Hotel Jobs Across the World

plane seating WATCH: Passenger Spits On and Slaps Flight Attendant Airlines & Airports

Residence Inn by Marriott, Isla Verde, Puerto Rico COVID-19 Forces Marriott Vacations to Withdraw 2020 Outlook Hotel & Resort

Madhvi Buch, senior vice president

When I first entered the industry, it was quite exciting to help the first-time traveler of Contiki, which caters to 18 to 35-year-olds. Being surrounded by people who are passionate about creating and delivering exceptional travel experiences... was possibly the best reason to pursue a long-term career in the travel industry.

EF Education First

Dana Santucci, vice president, development

My family hosted exchange students from around the world and I had been an exchange student myself a few times in Denmark and Zimbabwe. I was drawn to EF for its mission of opening the world through education and travel. I have had many different roles at EF and have had the opportunity to travel the world.

CIE Tours

Elizabeth Crabill, CEO

My first travel job was at a start-up. A good friend known for planning amazing five-star adventure trips for all her friends decided to leave her career in banking to start a company planning tours full time. We worked guerrilla-style to prospect and sign up clients, manually created every piece of documentation, carried luggage and basically rolled up our sleeves to handle every single detail on and off tour.

Authentic Vacations

Allegra Lynch, president

I was 16 doing fieldwork with four others for UC Berkeley in the interior of Costa Rica. We woke each morning before dawn, raced into the jungle with notebooks, following howler monkeys. Staying in a rancher’s barn, we heard a shot one afternoon. That night we had tropical rattlesnake for dinner. We hiked out of the jungle, found a river and got on a paddleboat. A weathered cab took us to a swanky resort. They pitied us and let us stay while we made arrangements to get home.

Perillo's Learning Journeys

Carol Dimopoulos, president

My father served as a bell captain at the former Barbizon Plaza in New York City. I loved visiting him at work, seeing the flight crews arrive from foreign lands in well-tailored suits, speaking in beautiful, fluid languages. [When] I met the age requirements... I landed a job as a flight attendant with New York Air. A few months into my tenure, the airline was purchased by Continental. During my six-year tenure, I immensely enjoyed meeting new people, places and cultures.

For more Travel Agent News

More by Terry Dale

Travel agent handing tickets to clients

Focusing on the Process

 Discovering New Destinations

 Engaging Emails

 FAM Trip Roundup: Guatemala, Spain and More

 The Roads Less Traveled

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS