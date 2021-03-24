Competing with the Clock
Travel Agent Drew Daly
I am so excited to kick off a bi-monthly column in this issue of AGENTatHOME. Having started my career as a travel agent 25 years ago, I was fortunate to discover my passion early on.
We all have been through a lot this past year and together we will move forward. Our industry is fortunate to have you as part of the rebuild and recovery.
The Daly Dish will offer a fresh perspective by sharing a tip or idea for your business to help you move forward and grow.
Grappling With Time
From my current position, and my experience as an ICF Certified Professional Coach, I have learned so much from business owners. Surprisingly, the No. 1 obstacle preventing people from acting on an idea or plan is "the amount of time" they have. Time is our best friend and worst enemy.
Internal Truth
We create our own mythology that becomes our internal truth about what we can do with the time we have. Take a minute and imagine life with an abundance of time available to you. It’s amazing what can be done when we allow ourselves the space to create and not worry about a clock.
This month’s issue focuses on boosting luxury sales. Here are several questions to ponder.
-Do you sell what you want or only what you know?
-How often do you promote luxury products?
-Have you experience a variety of luxury products?
Focus and Persistence
There is plenty of time available to us, especially if we remove it from the equation. You will achieve your desired end result if you have a plan, focus and persistence.
The time is now to recreate your business and focus on the future.
