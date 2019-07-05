Courage and Persistence
This is the 10th in a series of columns that describe each of the “12 Keys to Success” by @BizPrivy on Pinterest.
Jennifer Doncsecz
Among the greatest indicators of your ability to succeed are courage and persistence, which enable you to power through whatever inevitable failures might happen along the way. Developing courage and persistence is the 10th Key in @BizPrivy’s “12 Keys to Success.”
The Grit Factor
In Angela Duckworth’s bestselling book, “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance,” she writes that a critical predictor of success isn’t talent, but grit. Through her research she found that reaching for excellence, despite the presence of challenges, requires the sustained and focused application of deliberate hard work over time. Grit is passionate persistence and a steadfast desire to succeed and having the courage to do so in spite of difficulties.
Staying the Course
Persistence is often defined as the quality that allows someone to continue doing something even though it’s difficult or opposed by others. Persistence is also associated with staying the course regardless of how much time it takes.
When combined with courage, persistence provides an internal fuel to continue when a person is faced with pressure, failure or defeat. These characteristics are the stuff that sports legends, business icons and military heroes are made of.
Taking Action
In business, persistence and courage boldly demand action. There comes a point when all your planning, discussion and research require you to continually put those plans into action.
Perhaps the reason courage and persistence are often referred to as heroic qualities is because in business and in life, it’s scary to take that first leap of faith. Procrastination can be viewed as the opposite of courage and persistence. Procrastination kills opportunities.
Taking a Chance
Opportunities require action, despite the possibility of failing. Sometimes taking a chance, no matter the consequences, can be your launching point for greater things to come.
The author Mary Anne Radmacher described Key #10 best when she said: “Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’ ”
