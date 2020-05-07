Crafting Clients’ UK and Ireland Dream Vacations With JacTravel
Increase your knowledge of the U.K. and Ireland with Travel Agent Academy.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Linda Truilo
With the recent launch of Travel Agent Academy’s JacTravel Specialist program, you can learn how to better sell the U.K. and Ireland by leveraging the scores of local options this 45-year-old company offers FIT client and small groups. In a shifting travel landscape, it’s especially wise to partner with a longstanding operator deeply rooted in destinations that dwell in the hearts of many North Americans.
The Edinburgh-based company prides itself on its local, customer-focused approach to selling a region steeped in tradition but constantly evolving in surprising ways. Whether you have first-time visitors yearning to see London’s iconic sites or clients eager to further explore a land they’ve grown to love, from the Cotswolds to the Highlands, visit TravelAgentAcademy.com to discover how a partnership with JacTravel will make your clients’ hearts soar.
Build on a Vision
Many visitors from North America come to the U.K. with an appetite for its culture—from the Beatles to bagpipes, Jane Austen to Harry Potter, Shakespeare to the West End, Stonehenge to World War II sites—or have dreamed of its castles, cottages, rolling hills, lochs, moors and dramatic coastlines. Or they may wish to pursue special interests like golf, gardening, food and drink.
Customize Itineraries
Learn how JacTravel’s itineraries can be matched with any of these interests, interweaving famous sites with local experiences like scone making or blending one’s own whiskey. Then explore ways to further customize itineraries by adding such components as self-drive tours complete with classic cars and castle stays. Delve into options like city packages with day trips to surrounding areas, rail passes and car rentals, and value-laden accommodation choices ranging from sleek city hotels to country inns.
Find Support
The course introduces all of the components needed to craft a dream vacation in the U.K. and Ireland, highlighting local flavor. It details the personal expertise critical to itinerary creation; services for help with bookings, restaurant reservations and tickets to sellout events like the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo; and emergency support for traveling clients.
Scotland for Foodies
The local experts at JacTravel excel at specially curated itineraries, like customizable tours in Scotland for food-and-drink enthusiasts.
Whether it’s touring a salmon smokehouse on the shores of Loch Lomond; scouting Kelso’s farmers market to sample local honey, baked goods and cheeses; visiting gin and whiskey distilleries; or tasting Angus prime steak paired with local beers, your choosiest clients will be elated!
