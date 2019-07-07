Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Sun July 07 2019

‘Creating Joy’

Meet Penny Rushing, owner of Four Points Travel who has been in the industry for almost 32 years.

Family plans their next trip with a travel agent (photo via Getty Images)

Name: Penny Rushing

Agency Name and Location: Four Points Travel, an independent agency in the Avoya Travel Network in Winter Garden, Fla.

Host Agency: Avoya Travel

My Former Career: Travel is the only industry I’ve worked in, and I’m going on 32 years. I first started in hotels. I worked at brick-and-mortar agencies, spent 15 years in corporate travel, and even trained other travel agents in accounting. Then in 2016, I opened my own agency, Four Points Travel, in the Avoya Network.

Why I Chose a Travel Career: I enjoy working with and talking to clients to assist them with their vacation plans. I also love learning about and visiting different areas of the world. It’s a career that also has given me flexibility to work, travel and raise a family.

My Biggest Challenge Starting Out: I have a substantial book of personal business from over the years and I wanted to keep my clients, so over time I’ve come to know several cruise lines and vacation products. In the beginning, learning the different booking systems was a challenge.

How I Solved It: Taking the cruise lines’ specialty training programs online was imperative. I also continue to take advantage of educational and professional development opportunities to help me grow my business.

My Greatest Challenge Right Now: My greatest challenge now is managing my time between growing my business and personal time with my family, which is also a priority. I’ve always set myself apart by providing full-service planning, which takes additional time—but the benefits are worthwhile. It sets me apart from other agents and earns repeat and referral business.

Why I Love What I Do: Over the years I’ve had the opportunity to meet new people and develop friendships through a shared interest—travel. Being a part of something important in my clients’ lives, making a dream vacation a reality, and creating joy is a great thing to do.

