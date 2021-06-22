Creating the Perfect Multigen Trip
It’s a niche of group travel that can be both financially and personally rewarding.
Travel Agent Jackie Friedman
I love when travel advisors branch into multigenerational travel. It’s a niche of group travel that can be both financially and personally rewarding.
The perfect multigen trip involves truly getting to know your clients, balancing competing interests and taking advantage of the opportunity to showcase your skills in curating a flawless vacation.
Variety of Age Ranges
In multigen travel, you can have three or more generations represented, typically comprising grandparents, parents and grandchildren. And even within those groups, you will find a variety of ages. It’s important that you understand what every person wants to get out of this trip, so involve all generations in your planning.
Assume Nothing
Consider activities for everyone to enjoy together and activities for individuals. And don’t make assumptions! If you are planning a multigen cruise, for example, you might think grandparents will want to play shuffleboard on the Lido Deck while the children are in the kids’ club and the parents are off adventuring on shore excursions.
But what if that’s not the case? You would never know unless you consult with all the party participants.
Group Rates
Of course, don’t forget the advantage of group rates and other discounts for large families.
Just one multigen trip can expose you to many potential new clients, so don’t forget to send everyone a post-vacation thank-you note (even the young ones!).
Your role in planning a perfect family trip can have an impact for many years.
And now, when families are eager to reconnect after a long time apart during the pandemic, the travel advisor is more important than ever.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jackie Friedman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS