Creative Strategies to Boost Group, Family Bookings
Three veteran agents share their best tips on how to capture a larger share of the business.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
AGENTatHOME interviewed three seasoned travel advisors on strategies to boost group and multigenerational family travel. Here’s what they had to say.
Dig Deep and Deliver the Goods
Claire Schoeder of Elevations Travel makes it a point to communicate with clients who are parents and grandparents about "family time," as it relates to their travel preferences. She then sends them information about family-friendly resorts and cruises that would be excellent choices based on their specific needs.
"I look for suppliers that might have babysitting or evening kids clubs so that the adults can have at least one adults-only night. And I look at one special evening for my clients where they can have a private family dinner," Schoeder said. "I present these suggestions to my clients (usually the grandparents) so that they can visualize what a family vacation would look like for them."
Schoeder, who is a Scottish travel expert, thoroughly qualifies her clients before making recommendations. "When I create multigenerational trips to Scotland, I find out upfront the major interests of everyone traveling so that I can present options based on that information."
Promote Social Distancing Options
"Multigenerational travel has been on the rise for years, but in today’s current COVID-19 climate families want to travel and celebrate together but still keep their social distancing up," said Laura Madrid of Resort to Laura Madrid, a Travel Experts affiliate. "For this reason, fully serviced, exclusive-use homes are hotter than ever."
Madrid recommended that agents consider off-the-beaten-path vacation options that provide activities and amenities for all members of a multigenerational family group.
"Deplar Farm in Iceland and Villa Manzu in Costa Rica are superb, fully staffed and unique homes where there are activities galore for the younger generation, and great views and social areas for the older generation to be a part of the fun," she said.
"Closer to home, Magee Homestead at Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming and Dunton Hot Springs in Telluride, Colorado, are perfect retreats for multigenerational groups to take over with nature, celebratory cuisine, and plenty of space for family members and friends to spread out."
Create an Escort Program
"One of the most effective ways to develop serious group business is to launch a professional, company-branded escort program," said Richard Turen of Churchill & Turen. "Most consumers are unaware that they can get professional help and marketing support setting up their own private travel club."
The design of the program should include a detailed application and schedule, and a weekend afternoon seminar in a "nice hotel or restaurant," he said. "Traditionally, about 20 percent of the attendees will turn out to be successful ‘Pied Pipers,’ but those agencies that organize this event professionally—with a cost-free entry to our industry and the possibility of free travel—will attract some bright, bored retirees and those who actively work in professions where traveling as a group is enticing."
The escort chooses the program and "you set up everything, including the marketing support," Turen said, adding that the escort must attract enough travelers to the group in order "to secure complimentary earned escort travel."
If they don’t meet that goal, they must agree to pay some portion of their personal travel, he said.
"Not everyone wants to be a commission-based travel agent," Turen added. "But nearly everyone would love to lead and sell their own unique group with no planning costs and the potential to enjoy the trip on a comp basis."
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS