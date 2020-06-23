Customizing Your Group Sales
Giving clients the bare-bones price and package does a disservice to you and to them.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Stuart Cohen
In the world of group sales, your risk of failure is highest when you present a bare-bones, off-the-shelf, stripped-down price. Why? When prospects check your pricing online or against many other agents, they’ll see that you have done exactly what they have done. They have no reason to avail themselves of your services.
Quoting the rack rate, or even a promotional rate, is an amateurish strategy. Thinking you will nail the sale on the cheap and then offer mark-ups and value-adds afterward is a weaker strategy still. People rarely like the bait-and-switch method.
If you do win the group and deliver it "as is," you may be doing your clients a great disservice.
What activities and services will they miss out on and return home disappointed? Groups like to have experiences together. So much more can be enjoyed beyond the standard accommodations, meals and entertainment the ships or hotels already include. Here’s a rundown on why you should make the extra effort to customize your group sales efforts with packages that add unique inclusive features and amenities.
Reducing Risk
A more inclusive package can eliminate all of the typical stress points of travel. As the expert, you should predict and mitigate what can go wrong by building in anti-risk products and services your clients need.
Value and Convenience
A more-inclusive package is what takes an unremarkable trip from good to better to best—and it will work toward ensuring your clients will have the best group travel experience ever.
Higher Profits
When you add products and services and set your own sell-price and margins, you are no longer a hostage to commissions. Take the time to craft packages with reasonable, more inclusive price points.
Beating the Competition
Packaging dissuades prospects from shopping around and all but eliminates the opportunity to price shop. Creating a one-of-a-kind package is something many other agents fail to do.
Don’t settle on what’s easy. Minimizing the upfront effort, fearing it will be a waste of time if the prospect doesn’t buy, is a mistake. Success means doing just the opposite.
