Discovering New Destinations
Exploring a new destination will give you more insight and connections to a place that can set travel agents apart.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder
Each year I visit one place that I have never been to before. Last year I spent the Christmas holiday period in South Africa. My visit was divided between a family event and exploring the country by car. So my experience included an Airbnb, hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and a safari lodge.
Learning Through Experience
I learned more about South Africa in my two weeks there than I have by reading about it and talking with vendors based in the country.
My husband and I were attending a family wedding but had time to explore on our own. I had chosen a safari lodge that was easily reachable by driving and planned our independent time around that destination.
We planned the trip ourselves, with family and friends from South Africa making suggestions about dining and sites to see.
Forging Personal Connections
Meeting locals is always an important part of travel for me. I always chat with the hosts at bed-and-breakfasts where I stay. Our South African hosts were more than happy to share personal information about the area in which they lived, including off-the-beaten-path places to visit, cafes and restaurants, and must-see sites.
We also had long conversations with staff at our safari lodge. They were happy to share information about their country and the area near the safari lodge.
These personal connections helped us get to know South Africa on a more personal, local level.
Exploring New Destinations
As travel advisors, the best thing we can do is to acquaint ourselves with the places we are selling. Making the effort to visit a new destination each year is a goal we should all have.
Fam trips are not always available, so choose a destination you can afford to visit. It does not have to be exotic – just a place that you know you will be selling to your clients.
I have not yet chosen my new destination this year. As a U.K. specialist, I will visit England and Scotland again. Though I have been traveling there for over 35 years, I will discover something that is new to me.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claire Schoeder
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS