Do You Find Your Niche, Or Does it Find You?
The path becomes clear only through experience and trial and error.
Travel Agent Scott Koepf
There is virtually unanimous agreement that finding a niche is an excellent path to success in selling travel. There seems to be two paths to establishing your niche, which are summarized in the headline of this article.
The concept of how to choose your niche reminds me of what I think is an unfortunate evolution in children’s sports. When I grew up if you loved sports, you were encouraged to learn and play every sport. Each season was short, but you would get a taste of different games and roles within those games.
Finding Your Skill Sets
By playing various sports the thought was you would start to understand what you were most passionate about and where your skill sets lay.
It was not until high school that you had to limit what you could focus on due primarily to the seasons being longer. Even then, we were encouraged to participate in three sports through the year to stay in shape and round out our skills. It was not until college that you determined one sport to pursue.
Learning and Growing
Of course, there were a few kids who knew early on that they had an aptitude for just one thing, but they were the rarity. Now both parents and coaches want children to pick a sport at the age of three (okay, slight exaggeration) and only play that sport for the rest of their lives. Those that take that path will not be exposed to other options or learn and grow from a broader range of experience.
I think there is great value in varied experiences, as you will determine what you do not like or are not good at. Finding your niche can evolve the same way. I have found that most successful advisors with very solid niches let the niche find them.
Trial and Error
Many of those advisors even said that the niche they ended up with was not what they may have thought it would be when they started. It was only through experience and trial and error that the path became clear and even then, it was developed over time. Just like the old days of kids playing sports, advisors tried everything and then started developing their niche.
Don’t try to choose your niche, instead focus on having fun playing throughout the world of travel and your niche will choose you!
