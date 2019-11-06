Do Your Part!
By staying organized and having reservation numbers at hand, travel agents can build better relationships with reservations agents.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
Several weeks ago, I had to make some changes to a few very complex reservations and was dreading the call. We all know that hold times can be long, and with complex reservations, if you get the wrong agent the process can be brutal.
An Amazing Res Agent
I was lucky. My call was answered by Pamela, an amazing reservations agent. During the conversation, which was lengthy due to the nature of the changes, I provided Pamela with the original reservation numbers, the history behind the previous changes, etc., so she could understand why I was rebooking seven clients who were flying out of five different cities and sharing rooms.
Being Prepared
During our conversation, Pamela said something to me that struck a chord. She thanked me for being prepared and on top of the reservations by knowing what had occurred with previous changes and what now had to be done, which provided her with everything she needed at her fingertips. All of which, in the end, made her job more efficient and enabled her to better handle my call, she said.
Think about that for a moment. Haven’t we all complained about hold times and inefficiencies with call centers? But are we doing our part? If we, as travel advisors, are prepared to answer pertinent questions when we make those calls, it cuts down on hold times for everyone.
Maximizing Your Time
If you are like me when you call support lines, you are doing three other things because you want to maximize the time you spend on hold waiting for answers. But it’s what you do prior to those phone calls that’s most important: collecting detailed information on the particulars of the situation.
Do your part and be prepared so the agents in our travel supplier support departments can provide efficient service and help cut down on hold times.
