Travel Impressions debuts #weekendlearning series for RIU Hotels & Resorts and AIC's Hard Rock Hotels

Los Cabos
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos is now accepting bookings for travel starting May 2019.

Travel Impressions’ #WeekendLearning Series is a centerpiece of the company’s educational outreach efforts for agents, and the next three sessions are coming up this summer and fall—two for RIU Hotels & Resorts and the other for AIC Hotel Group’s Hard Rock Hotels.

These social media Facebook “takeovers” are part of the company’s EducaTIon First initiative, designed to give agents the insider edge they need to sell destinations and resort partners more effectively. The programs offer insightful tips agents can use to sell Travel Impressions’ rapidly growing portfolio of products.

RIU Hotels & Resorts

Because there are so many developments coming up for this resort brand, two #WeekendLearning Series are scheduled. Scott Wiseman, president of Travel Impressions, said the company could dedicate an entire #WeekendLearning Series to new resorts in Los Cabos and Costa Mujeres alone, but is making sure to include more general coverage of the destinations as well.

He said the first installment (July 6 to 28) will offer true insider knowledge on the Pool Party experience and Splash Water World aquatic park, as well as other subjects. These are topics agents have wanted to learn more about, said Wiseman, “so we’re delivering all we can on their feedback so they can sell more RIU vacations.”

Travel Impressions is also in the process of negotiating an incentive for the top-booking agent in July. Previous incentives have included resort stays, although that is not always the case. The second RIU installment will follow in October. Like the first, it will offer dual destination coverage—for Los Cabos and Costa Mujeres and should provide a particularly good opportunity for agents to gain insights on the new tourist region of Costa Mujeres.

AIC's Hard Rock Hotels

Kicking off on Aug. 3 will be a #WeekendLearning Series featuring Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, which will provide the inside scoop on this newly built property, with details beyond the spec sheets.

This campaign provides agents with a “backstage pass” into the new 600-room property, Wiseman said. The hotel will feature both family and adult-only sections. Agents can follow the campaign on Facebook, said Wiseman, “to become virtual first-hand experts before they even step foot there after the [July 2019] grand opening.”

From the top-selling points to details agents can use to demonstrate an unsurpassed level of expertise, those following the campaigns “will learn about all facets of these properties from the convenience of their desktop or mobile device,” Wiseman said.

Travel advisors can find more information about #WeekendLearning by contacting their local BDMs or visiting travelimpressions.com.

 Apartment Rentals: Proceed With Caution

