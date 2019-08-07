Eliminating Errors
It's important to always double-check booking information so your clients wind up in the correct location rather than trying to save them a couple of dollars.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder
We were all new agents at one time, and all of us invariably made mistakes. Some were worse than others, and many were entertaining. All, however, could have been eliminated by double-checking facts or simply thinking before acting.
Know Your Geography
Not knowing about the geography of a destination can lead to expensive mistakes. I once saw an agent find clients an inexpensive flight to the Bahamas, where they planned to stay at Atlantis. Unfortunately, the flight was to Freeport, and the clients should have flown to Nassau. The cost of getting the family of four from Freeport to Nassau was more than the four tickets to Freeport.
Always know when to ask a question to confirm a client’s departure city or arrival city—such as Rochester (Minnesota or New York) or Portland (Maine or Oregon). But don’t ask which Grand Canyon a client wants to visit—as I once heard an agent ask.
Get Your Names and Dates Right
Always double-check dates with clients. A colleague from my early days in the industry booked a client’s honeymoon cruise for the day of the wedding. She got so involved talking about the wedding that she never verified when the couple wanted to cruise. She was able to get the date corrected, but not without a lot of stress and hysterics.
No matter what you book, it needs to be booked in the legal name of the traveler. Nicknames do not work. And you should never give a fake name to hold a booking. Fake names can lead to a lot of problems, as an agent I knew found out. She made up a female name for a booking and then paid for it without updating the name. The client’s wife was not amused.
Always Act Professionally
Never leave your professionalism at home. I have seen agents complain about not getting suites at hotels, not getting an upgrade to first class, having to pay gratuities onboard a ship. And several years ago, I saw two agents board a flight to Europe at the last minute. The overhead bins by their seats were full, so instead of hunting for empty bins, they simply removed bags to store theirs. A flight attendant had them gate-check their carry-on bags. And later they realized that many people sitting around them were members of the cruise group they were hosting. An awkward, yet avoidable, situation.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claire Schoeder
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS