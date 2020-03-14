Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Sat March 14 2020

March 2020

Engaging Emails

Helpful tips to attract clients through email.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor

Woman working from home
PHOTO: Woman working from home. (photo via simonapilolla/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Email campaigns are a great way to keep in touch with your clients. But in order to keep your clients from unsubscribing from your emails, it is essential to keep them engaged.

Here are some tips on how to make the most of your email campaign.

Recognizable Email Address

Whether a client was referred to you or is a personal friend, you will want the email address to be recognizable. Even if your assistant or intern will be creating and sending your emails, you want them coming from your agency’s address.

Compelling Subject Lines

Subject lines need to entice the recipient to open the email. Keep the subject lines short but intriguing.

Preheader Texts

The preheader text, the short summary just after the subject line that is visible in your inbox or mobile notifications, is the second-most important part of an email that recipients will use to determine if they are going to open the email or hit delete. So make the subject line and preheader text cohesive.

Cut to the Chase

The body of your email should be short and concise. People don’t want to read volumes of text when they open an email. If your email is not enticing and brief, it will deter the recipient from reading through it and following up with your call to action.

Call to Action

Your call to action button is the last step to persuading the recipient to click through your emails. The wording should express the urgency to click to receive the benefit discussed in your email. Don’t use generic wording, but such words as “Receive $200 Off ” to encourage a click.

Practice these tips to become an email rock star and raise those open-and-click-through rates!

