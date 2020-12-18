Here are five tips to help grow your business.

Instead of searching far and wide for new group leaders, look in the mirror and meet the best in the business – you!

Whether or not your niche is group travel, establishing yourself as a group leader is a powerful way in which to build integrity, skill sets, experience, followers and profits.

Don’t you love to travel? Don’t you love helping people? Isn’t that what you signed up for? Since you took on the title of travel advisor, I must assume these are the top two reasons why you picked this business in the first place.

People hire you because they trust you to lead. Keep coaching them where to go next and start inviting them to come with you!

Here five strategies for growing homegrown groups.

Sell What You Know

Having had previous experience at a destination or brand instills confidence and further builds your niche reputation. Talking about your times at a destination, on a cruise or at a resort will help you seal the deal and deliver a wondrous experience.

Chart New Territory

What’s on your bucket list of places to go and brands to experience? Don’t be shy about telling your followers that you’ve never been to the destination you have selected. Leverage it! Express how excited you are to experience it and why. People will love your honesty and they will feel confident to follow your agenda/itinerary.

Make Past Clients Your VIPs

Those who have purchased from you before are your best bounce-back opportunities. They know you and trust you. One day before you open up for bookings, invite your VIPs to have early booking access. Must you discount? No! Giving them a specially designated day and best availability is enough of a pay-it-forward.

Create an Annual Group