Expand Your Repertoire with Stunning Chile, an Off-the-Beaten-Track Destination!
With so many awe-inspiring points of interest, there's so much to learn about Chile.
Travel Agent Linda Truilo
Always Evolving
While Travel Agent Academy regularly updates its courses, some might undergo an extensive revamping. This new course on Chile, the third over the past six years, provides even more information and photos in an interactive format. Check it out at https://chile.travel/en.
Sellers of Chile invite their clients into a world of adventure that spans every terrain, from the driest desert to legendary vineyards to snow-covered volcanoes and turquoise lakes – and that embraces cultures both indigenous and cosmopolitan, with touches of European influence. It is this breadth and richness that the soon-to-launch Chile Travel Expert course seeks to convey through colorful images, interactive maps and adventure tips. Advisors eager to expand their repertoire with a stunning, off-the-beaten-track destination should consider partnering with Chile!
A narrow swath of land that edges the Pacific Coast of South America between Peru and Antarctica, Chile also encompasses Rapa Nui, aka Easter Island, in Polynesia. With so much to cover, the course simplifies learning by organizing Chile’s natural wonders and outdoor activities into five basic geographic zones, followed by an in-depth look at culture, food and wine, and luxury.
Following are but a few examples of what you’ll learn for each region.
The Atacama Desert/Elqui Valley
Home to dramatic geological formations, Chile’s northern region is where your clients can cycle through "lunar" landscapes, snowboard on sand dunes, visit mystical sites with indigenous guides, explore mountain geyser fields and pair wine tasting with spectacular stargazing.
Central Valley
Learn where to send clients for heli-skiing in virgin snow, wine tours on horseback, savory seafood in the bohemian coastal city of Valparaiso, and cultural attractions in Chile’s capital, Santiago, where hotel rooftop pools and bars offer breathtaking views of the Andes.
Lakes & Volcanoes Region
From Mapuche markets to German pastry shops in alpine-style towns, cultural experiences and food delicacies abound. Outdoor enthusiasts can cycle around gorgeous lakes, horseback ride through strawberry fields or snowboard on Villaricca Volcano – for starters!
Patagonia/Antarctic Region
The stark beauty of ice fields, fjords, glaciers and primeval forests lures adventurers of all kinds. Find out about luxury resorts, the Marble Caves, rare penguin colonies, Chilean cowboy-style barbecues, popular hiking trails and more!
Islands
Discover where clients can best view Rapa Nui’s iconic Moai statues. Or have them kayak picturesque waterways on Chiloé or tour the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve on Robinson Crusoe.
