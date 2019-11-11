Expand Your Sales Repertoire With Classic Offerings
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Linda Truilo
For over 40 years Classic Vacations has been helping travel advisors create one-of-a-kind experiences for their clients, starting in Hawaii and now in 11 regions around the world. Among the many tools it offers for building itineraries and managing groups, meetings, weddings and FITs, Classic’s online course is a distinctive go-to source for agents seeking to expand their sales.
The Classic Vacations Knowledge Program at TravelAgentAcademy.com is newly updated with a chapter on Europe along with those on Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico. The program has also introduced the “Classic Collections” section on Classic’s select worldwide properties catering to the romance and family markets, and to guests who want upgraded amenities. Graduates will gain a thorough understanding of the components needed to create unique travel experiences.
Classic Europe
In the new Europe chapter, you will explore Classic’s top destinations—England, Spain, France, Italy and Greece—through an interactive map filled with photos and descriptions of local destinations that are home to Classic’s Preferred Properties, along with information on top attractions/reasons to travel and insider travel tips.
Learn how to further enhance your clients’ experiences by booking them in hotels that offer special culinary programs and extra comforts. Ideally, the properties you offer to your clients should reflect the essence of the destination—from the architecture and décor to the service and amenities.
Classic Collections
The “Classic Collections” suite of chapters is designed for advisors who, after mastering Classic’s offerings in the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico and Europe, want to delve further into the company’s carefully selected properties to ensure the very best experience for their clients. Chapters include:
Romance Travel Collection
Turn to this collection when planning travel related to proposals, weddings, honeymoons and anniversaries or simply a couple’s getaway. Here you will learn about ready-for-romance properties in beautiful locations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, Fiji and the Islands of Tahiti.
Family Travel Collection
Finding resorts and hotels with flexible room configurations, a host of activities, and proximity to top attractions goes a long way toward making a family vacation a success. Learn about top-tier properties that will give you an edge in this niche.
Suites & Club Level Collection
This chapter will help you connect clients with properties that make them feel like VIPs—whether it’s butler service, upgraded amenities or private access to a spa or restaurant.
