FAM Trip Roundup: Antarctica, Morocco and More
Travel through Petra; explore the South Shetland Islands; see the stunning Southern Ice Field in Patagonia; or see Morocco's Royal Cities with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
TTC Tour Brands
In partnership with the TreadRight Foundation and Royal Jordanian, TTC Tour Brands unveiled the “Make Travel Matter” fam trip to Jordan Dec. 2-7, 2022. The itinerary will explore Amman, Jerash, Petra and Wadi Rum. Cost is $1,180 per person with $300 single supplements. Cost includes roundtrip air from Chicago, Detroit and New York; three nights’ accommodations in Amman, one at the Hyatt Zaman near Petra and one at Mazayen Rum Camp; five breakfasts, three lunches and five dinners; welcome reception; airport and hotel transfers.
Email fams@ttc.com or contact your local sales manager.
Antarctica21
The company introduced three 2022 air-cruise departures – Dec. 7-14, 12-19 and 17-24 – at a 60 percent rate reduction aboard Ocean Nova. Per-person industry rates are $4,995 in twin cabins, $3,995 in triple cabins and $6,995 in single cabins. Trip participants will arrive in Antarctica via a two-hour flight from Punta Arenas, Chile, thereby avoiding the Drake Passage’s turbulent waters. Highlights include exploring the South Shetland Islands and the shores of the Antarctic Peninsula over a five-day period with daily shore landings before flying back to Chile.
Visit www.antarctica21.com/travel-industry-offer to request a form to qualify for the fam or email sales@antarctica21.com.
Tara Tours
The tour operator unveiled a seven-night “Argentina & Patagonia” fam trip, which departs from Buenos Aires on March 1, 2023. The fam, which spends two nights in the city, also puts the spotlight on El Calafate and El Chalten, which are located in close proximity to the stunning Southern Ice Field. Cost for travel advisors is $2,365 per person, double, and $2,797 for companions. Cost includes accommodations for seven nights with room taxes; daily breakfast and two lunches; an array of excursions and tours; and Buenos Aires-El Calafate- Buenos Aires flights.
Visited www.taratours.com, email tara@taratours.com | famtrips@taratours.com or call 305-278-4464.
Sunnyland Tours
The company is offering an eight-day “Morocco Royal Cities’ fam trip, which explores Casablanca, Fez, Rabat and Marrakesh. Saturday departures are available through December 2023. Cost for travel advisors is $899 per person, double, and $1,099 for companions. Single supplements are available at 50 percent of the agent rate. Cost includes two nights in Casablanca, two in Fez and three in Marrakesh; 15 meals, including seven breakfasts, two lunches and five dinners; tours; roundtrip airport transfers; entrance fees to monuments; and SLT $1 Million Liability Insurance Coverage.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/trip/royal-cities-morocco-fam or call 800-783-7839.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@ntmllc.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
