FAM Trip Roundup: Bali, Cancun and More
Relax and rejuvenate in Bali; explore Japan; get agent-only rates in Cancun; and travel across India with one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Stunning Tours
The Asia specialist unveiled a nine-day “Japan Delight” fam trip that will explore Osaka, Kobe, Hiroshima, Miyajima, Himeji, Nara, Kyoto, Hamamatsu, Mt. Fuji and Tokyo. Departure dates are set for Nov. 18, Dec. 2, March 23, April 13, Oct. 14, Nov. 19 and Nov. 29. Land-only rates start at $899 per person, double, for agents, $999 for companions and $1,199 for clients, depending on departure dates.
Cost includes accommodations, daily breakfast, most sightseeing, English-speaking guide and city-to-city transportation.
Call 866-536-8299, email info@stunningtours.com or visit stunningtours.com.
Temptation Cancun Resort
Labeled “The Playground for Grown-Ups,” the topless-optional all-inclusive resort is offering travel advisors the chance to taste its “Temptation Experience,” with agent-only rates of $99 per person, single, per night, and $69 per person, per night, double.
The offer applies to travel through Dec. 20, 2020. An agent ID will be required at the time of booking and upon check-in. The maximum length per stay is seven nights. Blackout dates are in effect from Dec, 21, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020. The resort features 24/7 food-and-beverage service and round-the-clock premium beverage service.
Email reservog@original-group.com or call 855-556-1632.
Culture Holidays
The company is offering a seven-day “Transformative” fam trip to India, which will visit Delhi, Agra, Abhaneri and Jaipur. Rates range from $699 per person, double/ triple to $899, and single supplements from $299 to $399.
Cost includes accommodations, tours with English-speaking guides, daily breakfast buffet, Indian cuisine for lunch and dinner, monument entry fees, meditation and workshop sessions and a rickshaw ride through Delhi’s bazaars. The Sept. 7 departure includes three free nights in Phuket for $899 per person, double, with a single supplement of $599 (including Phuket).
Visit cultureholidays.com/famtrip, call 800-315-0755 or info@cultureholidays.com.
TWC Holidays
The operator has unveiled an eight-day fam trip to Bali departing Nov. 16. Land-only cost is $979 per person, double and $1,379 for companions. Single supplement is $400.
Cost includes accommodations, daily breakfast, a Kintamani and Ubud tour with local lunch, full-day excursion to the Bali Zoo, a full-day whitewater rafting trip, a full-day Nusa Penida tour, a full-day Bedugul and Tanah Lot Temple tour, English-speaking guides, guide and driver tips, transfers, two bottles of water per person per day during tours, garland welcome and more.
Visit twcholidaysb2b.com or email sales@twcholidays.net.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
