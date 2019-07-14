FAM Trip Roundup: Bali, Japan and More
Experience all Bali has to offer; travel the Golden Route through Japan; explore all Egypt has to offer; or sightsee through Spain with one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Culture Holidays
The operator introduced six-day Rejoice Fest fams to Bali. Land-only rates are $1,199 per person, double, when booked by Aug. 4, $1,299 by Sept. 4, $1,399 by Dec. 31 and $1,599 after Jan. 1, 2020. Companions pay $1,399, $1,499, $1,599 and $1,998, respectively.
Cost includes accommodations, five breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners, full-day tour of Ubud and the Monkey Forest, Balinese spa and flower bath, half-day excursion to Tanjung Beach and Tanah Lot Temple tour, half-day tour of Uluwatu, Kecak and Balinese dance performances, morning meditation and yoga on three days, two motivation and inspiration sessions, and roundtrip transfers.
Call 800-315-0755, email info@cultureholidays.com or visit cultureholidays.com/balifestinfo.
Chinatour.com
The Asia specialist unveiled a nine-day Autumn Golden Route fam trip to Japan that will explore Osaka, Nara, Kyoto, Mt. Fuji, Hakone, Nagoya and Tokyo. Departing on Sept. 1 from the U.S., the trip is $1,750 per person, double, land only. Companions pay $150 additional.
Cost includes accommodations in four-star hotels, daily breakfast, one lunch and one dinner, tours, transportation, guided services and entrance fees. International airfare from Los Angeles is available on Air China for $440 per person.
Call 626-709-3110, email wholesale.en@chinatour.com or visit chinatour.com/agent.
Sunny Land Tours
The operator is featuring a nine-day Platinum Egypt fam, with departures through December 2020. The itinerary spends four hotel nights in Cairo and four nights on the Nile River aboard MS Carnival, with visits to Luxor, Esna, Edfu, Kom Ombo and Aswan. Rates start at $749 per person, double. Agents can bring up to 16 companions.
Cost includes hotel accommodations; outside cabins aboard MS Carnival; two full-day excursions in Cairo, visiting the Egyptian Museum, Old City, Pyramids, Sphinx, Memphis and Sakkara; eight breakfasts, five lunches and four dinners; and roundtrip airport transfers.
Call 800-783-7839 or visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/platinum-egypt-land-only.
Tours Specialists
The company is offering a six-day fam to Spain, visiting Madrid, Seville, Cordoba, Granada and Toledo. Rates are $1,080 per person, double, for agents and $1,180 for companions.
Cost includes accommodations, daily breakfast, one lunch and three dinners, multilingual sightseeing by motorcoach and all transfers. Departures are available throughout 2019. Trip extensions are available. Agents will be traveling with regular passengers, but paying travel advisor rates. Contact Tours Specialists for client rates.
Call 800-223-7552 or 727-784-8588; email toursspecialists@gmail.com.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
