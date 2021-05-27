FAM Trip Roundup: Bali, Vietnam and More
Explore the history of Bali; stay closer to home with a Branson, Missouri fam; see all Vietnam has to offer; or relax in Mykonos with one of these fam trips.
Chinatour.com
The Asia specialist unveiled a Bali fam Sept. 13-21, 2021, which will spend three nights in Kuta and Seminyak and four in Ubud. Air-inclusive rates start at $1,490 per person, double, for agents and $1,640 for companions. Single supplement is $390. Rates include roundtrip international airfare, transportation, accommodations and most meals. Highlights in Kuta and Seminyak include a visit to Uluwatu’s hanging cliff temple, a Kecak Dance or Ramayana Monkey Chant performance, and a barbeque seafood dinner. In Ubud, agents will trek through Jatiluwih’s rice terraces; visit Mount Batur, an active volcano; and take a stroll through Ubud’s traditional art market.
Call 626-709-3110 or email Amy.l@chinatour.com.
Myer Hospitality
The hospitality company, which operates six properties in Branson, Mo., is debuting a fam to the destination scheduled for Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2021. Travel advisors will be accommodated at The Comfort Inn at Thousand Hills. Cost is $149 for agents, and $249 for companions for bookings made by July 11; and $199 and $249 for agents and companions for bookings made from July 12 to Aug. 8. The offer applies to no more than two travel advisors per agency. Cost includes shows, attractions, meals, educational programs, networking and more.
For more information, call Kathy Baltajy at 888-837-2537.
Culture Holidays
The operator is offering a six-day "Splendid Vietnam" fam, which will explore Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh and includes an overnight Ha Long Bay cruise. Once-monthly departure dates are scheduled throughout 2021. Cost is $898 per person, double/triple for departures through September, and $449 in October, November and December. Once monthly departures for 2022 are available through May. Cost is $979 per person, double/triple for departures in January, April and May; and $489 for February and March. Cost includes accommodations with daily breakfast; Ha Long Bay cruise with breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch; sightseeing; entrance and boat fees; all transfers; and government and service taxes.
Visit cultureholidays.com/splendidvietnam, email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800-315-0755.
Tours Specialists
The company is featuring a seven-day Mykonos and Santorini fam trip, with daily departures scheduled through October 2021. Rates start at $1,200 per person, double, for agents and $1,300 for companions. Cost includes accommodations; daily breakfast; sightseeing by shuttle bus; Mykonos tour with return transfer to hotel; full-day Santorini volcano tour, including sunset visit to Oia; economy class Mykonos/Santorini hydrofoil ticket; all transfers; and all taxes and service charges. Cost does not include a stay-over tax of 3 euros per room, per night. Extensions and upgrades are available.
Visit toursspecialists.com/greece-mykonos-santorini-7-days, email toursspecialists@gmail.com or call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
