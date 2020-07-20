FAM Trip Roundup: Cancun, Casablanca and More
Soak up the sun in Cancun; explore Morocco; travel around Sicily; or get spiritual in Varanasi with one of these fam trips.
Oasis Hotels & Resorts
From July 1, 2020 to Dec. 19, 2021, Oasis is offering discounted rates for two rooms, enabling travel advisors to vacation with friends and family.
Rates start at $60 per person per night at the Grand Oasis Cancun, Grand Oasis Palm and Grand Sens Cancun. Rates at The Pyramid at Grand Cancun start at $70 per person per night. Single occupancy rooms are an additional $45 per night. Up to two children ages 3-12 years old stay free. Single adults with one child pay the per person double rate; when traveling with two children, the adult and first child pay double rates and the second child stays for free.
Email oasisrates@thetemco.com.
Culture Holidays
The tour operator is featuring a seven-day Morocco fam that visits Casablanca, Marrakech, Beni Mellal, Fes, Meknes and Rabat. Departures are scheduled for July 26, Aug. 26, Sept. 16, Oct. 25, Nov. 19 and Dec. 11, 2020.
Rates range from $799 to $1,099 double/triple, depending on departure date. Single supplements range from $299 to $399. Cost for the fam includes accommodations for two nights each in Marrakech, Fes and Casablanca, daily breakfast, one bottle of mineral water per day during tours, English-speaking tour guides and airport transfers.
Visit cultureholidays.com/moroccofam, call 800-315-0755 or email info@cultureholidays.com.
Tours Specialists
The company is offering a five-day Sicily fam, which highlights Palermo, Monreale, Agrigento, Piazza Armerina, Ragusa Ibla and Catania. Rates are $1,100 per person, double for agents and $1,200 for companions. Single supplement is $1,300. Departure dates are scheduled for Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25; Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27; and Nov. 3 and 10.
Cost includes accommodations; multilingual motorcoach sightseeing tours; breakfast daily, one lunch and four dinners; tastings of Sicilian products; transfers; and all taxes and service charges.
Visit toursspecialists.com/sicily-from-palermo-to-catania-5-days, call 800-223-7552/727-784-8588 or email tourssspecialists@gmail.com
India-Tours.com
The India specialist is featuring a seven-day "Golden Triangle with Varanasi" fam, which, in addition to Varanasi – considered the spiritual hub of India – will explore Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. Rates are $364 per person, double, and $707 single. Tour highlights include visiting Jaipur’s historical monuments; and the Fatehpur Sikri, which is adorned with Mughal architecture en route to Agra and the Taj Mahal.
Cost includes daily breakfast and six dinners, tours in air-conditioned vehicles, transfers and applicable taxes.
Visit india-tours.com/fam-tours/golden-triangle-fam-tour-with-varanasi.html or email services@india-tours.com.
