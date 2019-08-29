FAM Trip Roundup: China, Guatemala and More
See iconic sights in China and Japan, experience Guatemala, relax in luxury in Punta Cana or travel through Morocco with one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Chinatour.com
The operator is debuting a nine-day fam to Beijing and Tokyo on Oct. 20 for $2,090 per person, double, for agents and $2,190 for companions, including roundtrip air from Los Angeles. The land-only rate is $1,590 per person, double, with single supplements of $599.
Cost includes accommodations, seven breakfasts and two lunches, tours with English-speaking guides, entrance fees and transfers. In Beijing, tour highlights include Tiananmen Square, the Imperial Palace in the Forbidden City and the Great Wall. In Tokyo, highlights include the Asakusa Temple, the Tokyo Tower and the Hakone Ropeway.
Visit ChinaTour.com, call 626-709-3110 or email Jenna.l@chinatour.com.
Tara Tours
The Latin America specialist unveiled a land-only “Guatemala Travel Agent Adventure” fam Dec. 4 to 11 for $1,425 per person, double. Companions are welcome at an additional cost.
Rates include accommodations; roundtrip air from Guatemala City to Flores; half-day sightseeing tours in Guatemala City, Antigua and Santiago de Atitlan; visit to the Chichicastenango market; full-day tour of Tikal; meals as noted in the itinerary; all transfers; and all tips to waiters, guides and drivers. Hotels include Barceló Guatemala City, the Casa Santo Domingo in Antigua and the Porta Hotel del Lago at Lake Atitlan.
Visit taratours.com, call 800-327-0080 or email famtrips@taratours.com.
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
The luxury property in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic is offering travel agent rates of $99 nightly (room only) or $99 per person, per night, all-inclusive, for stays through Dec. 20, 2019. Companions are welcome at the same rate. Agents can enjoy a round of golf at rates starting at $59 and one-hour massages for $59. Travel advisors who qualify based on production can stay free for up to three nights, all-inclusive.
Visit www.casadecampo.com.do, call 833-798-8849 or email at res1@ccampo.com.do and include IATA details and agency name.
Sunnyland Tours
The company is featuring an eight-day “Morocco Royal Cities” fam, which will explore Casablanca, Meknes, Fez, Rabat and Marrakesh. Cost is $899 per person, double, and includes two nights in Casablanca, two nights in Fez and three nights in Marrakesh; seven breakfasts, two lunches and five dinners; sightseeing tours; roundtrip airport transfers; monument entrance fees; and Sunnyland Tours’ $1 million liability insurance coverage. Single supplements are available. Departures are available through December 2019.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/travel-agents-fam or call 800-783-7839.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS