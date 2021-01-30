FAM Trip Roundup: Croatia, Curacao & More
Explore Croatia; Relax in Curacao; take a magical trip through Greece; or adventure through the Galapagos with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Adventures Croatia
The tour operator unveiled eight-day fam trips scheduled for April 19-26 and Oct. 6-23, 2021, which will explore Croatia’s capital city of Zagreb, the Plitvice Lakes National Parks, Zadar, Sibenik, Trogir, Split, Hvar and Dubrovnik. Cost is $1,745 per person, double and $2,025 per person single. Rates include accommodations; tours with English-speaking guides; fast ferry from Hvar to Dubrovnik; a wine tasting with four wines, olive oil and cheese; a threecourse lunch at a local restaurant in the Sibenik area; and several evening meals, including a farewell dinner.
Visit adventurescroatia.com/tour-item/adventurescroatia-familiarity-tripoctober-2021 or call 800-818-8015 | 619-701-7075.
Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino
The resort is offering agent rates of $109 per person, per room for resort-view guestrooms, $119 for island-view rooms and $129 for oceanview rooms through April 4, 2021. When travel advisors pay for two nights they will be eligible for a third night free. The maximum number of agents per room is two. The property, which is located in Willemstad, was constructed around the centuries-old Rif Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is home to the 15,000-square-foot Wind Creek Carnival Casino. Rates are not combinable with other promotions.
Call 888-778-4722 or visit marriott.com/hotels/travel/curbrrenaissance-curacaoresort-and-casino.
Culture Holidays
The company is scheduled to debut five-night "Magical Greece" fam trips to Athens and Santorini on April 25 and Oct. 15, 2021, followed by three complimentary nights in Istanbul. Rates start at $1,000 per person, double/triple for travel advisors and $1,099 for companions. Single supplement is $499. Cost includes three-night hotel stays in Athens, two in Santorini and three in Istanbul; daily breakfast at hotels; Athens city tour; roundtrip ferry tickets between Athen’s port of Piraeus and Santorini; and Istanbul city tour, visiting the Blue Mosque, the Hagia Sophia church and the Grand Bazaar.
Visit cultureholidays.com/magicalgreece, email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800-315-0755
Sunnyland Tours
The operator is featuring an eight-day "Explore the Galapagos Paradise" fam, with daily departures scheduled through December 2021. Rates start at $1,599 per person, double. Cost includes roundtrip airport transfers; daily breakfast and four lunches; two nights in Quito at the Grand Hotel Alameda Mercure or similar property; one post-trip hotel night in Quito or Guayaquil; four nights at the Galapagos’ Lobo de Mar Hotel; excursions in the Galapagos; services of a naturalist guide certified by the Galapagos National Park for excursions; snorkeling equipment; SLT Tour Performance warranty; and SLT $1Million Liability Insurance Coverage. Agents can invite up to 16 companions to travel with them.
Visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/galapagosparadise-expedition-famtour or call 800-783-7839.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
