FAM Trip Roundup: Cuba, Sicily and More
Explore more than just Havana; act like a local in Sicily; make the pilgrimage to Jerusalem; or relax in Bali.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Maqui Travel
The Cuba specialist is offering five-day fam trips highlighting Havana, Matanzas and Viñales. Cost is $845 per person, double, with weekly departures through 2020.
Cost includes accommodations, all meals, escorted guided tours, admissions fees, transportation, transfers, a night at the Tropicana outdoor cabaret, a Cuban cooking class, salsa dance lessons and the services of a bilingual local tour guide. Extensions are available. Travel agents can bring up to 16 guests at the same rate. (The regular rate is $1,958.)
Email LazPujol@maquitravel.com or call 786-536-5391.
Tours Specialists
The company is featuring a five-day Sicily fam to Palermo, Monreale, Marsala, Selinunte, Agrigento, Piazza Armerina, Ragusa and Catania. Cost for the land-only tour is $1,000 per person, double, for agents and $1,110 for companions. Departures are available through 2019.
Rates include accommodations; daily breakfast and dinner; tastings of Sicilian products in Palermo, Marsala and Ragusa; all transfers; and all taxes and service charges. Agents will be traveling with regular passengers. Trip extensions are available.
Visit toursspecialists.com; call 800-223-7552 or 727-784-8588; email toursspecialists@gmail.com.
Sunnyland Tours
The tour operator is debuting an eight-day “Peace & Olives” travel agent fam trip, with Monday departures available through February 2020.
Rates start at $1,399 per person, double, and include two nights’ hotel accommodations in Tel Aviv, two in Galilee and three in Jerusalem; seven breakfasts and six dinners; guided tours in Nazareth, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Galilee, Haifa and Caesarea; roundtrip airport transfers; luggage handling and service charges; and Sunnyland Tours’ $1 million liability insurance coverage.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/ travel-agentsfam or call 800-783-7839.
Culture Holidays
The company is featuring five-day “Rejoice Fest” fams to Bali, with land-only rates of $1,299 per person, double, when booked by Sept. 4; $1,399 by Dec. 31; and $1,599 after Jan. 1, 2020. Companions pay $1,499, $1,599 and $1,998, respectively.
Cost includes accommodations; five breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners; full-day tour of Ubud and the Monkey Forest; Balinese spa and flower bath; half-day excursion to Tanjung Beach and Tanah Lot Temple tour; half-day tour of Uluwatu; Kecak dance performance; Balinese dance performance; morning meditation and yoga on three days; two motivation and inspiration sessions; and roundtrip transfers.
Call 800-315-0755, email info@cultureholidays.com or visit cultureholidays.com/balifestinfo.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
