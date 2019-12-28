FAM Trip Roundup: Dubai, Galapagos and More
Experience Dazzling Dubai; explore the Galapagos; journey through Sicily; or adventure through Spain with one of these fam trips.
Culture Holidays
The tour operator is offering five-day “Dazzling Dubai” fam trips, with departures through December 2020. Rates range from $699 to $1,089, per person, double. Single supplements range from $349 to $659.
Cost includes accommodations, daily breakfast, half-day Dubai city tour and dhow cruise with dinner, desert safari with barbeque dinner, return airport transfers and all taxes. An optional tour of Abu Dhabi and its Ferrari World Theme Park is available. Accommodations options include the four-star Four Points by Sheraton and the five-star Jumerieh Creekside Hotel.
Visit cultureholidays.com/dubaifam, call 800-315-0755 or info@cultureholidays.com.
Sunnyland Tours
The company is featuring a seven-day “Basic Galapagos” fam, with rates starting at $949 per person, double. Departures are available through December 2020.
Cost includes three nights in Quito at the La Vieja Cuba Hotel, three nights hotel accommodations in the Galapagos, five breakfasts and one lunch, Quito city tour, a visit to Santa Cruz and El Chato Reserve, tour of the Charles Darwin Station, snorkeling equipment, all transportation between airports and hotels throughout, hotel taxes, the company’s guaranteed tour performance warranty and $1 million insurance protection.
Visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/7-day-basic-galapagosvacation-packagefam or call 800-783-7839.
Tours Specialists
The tour operator is offering a five-day Sicily fam, which will explore Palmero, Monreale, Marsala, Selinunte, Agrigento, Piazza Armerina, Ragusa and Catania. Tuesday departures are available from March 24 to Nov. 10, 2020. Rates start at $1,000 per person, double, for agents and $1,110 for companions.
Cost includes accommodations; visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Monreale, Palermo, Selinunte, Agrigento, Piazza Armerina and Ragusa; Sicilian product tastings in Palermo, Marsala and Ragusa; and taxes and service charges. Agents will be traveling with regular Tours Specialists’ passengers.
Call 800-223-7552 or email toursspecialists@gmail.com.
Hidden in Spain
The Spain specialist is debuting a seven-night, fully guided northern Spain fam from Asturias to the Basque Country on March 22, 2020. Cost is $2,959 per person, double. Single supplement is $546.
Cost includes accommodations in boutique hotels, domestic transportation, guided tours, and all taxes and fees. Rates are based on current exchange rates for the euro and subject to change. Highlights include Santander, Llanes, Puente Viesgo, Comillas, Oviedo, Gijon, Lastres, Luces, Covadonga, Potes, San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, San Sebastián, Laguardia and Bilbao.
Email luis@hiddeninspain.com, call 347-775-3397 or visit hiddeninspain.com/ famtrip-travelagentsspring-2020.
