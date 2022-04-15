FAM Trip Roundup: Dubai, South Africa and More
Go on a desert safari dinner in Dubai; explore Kruger National Park in South Africa; travel through India; or learn all about Portugal with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Right Travel
The company is offering an eight-day Dubai fam trip on Sept 23, 2022, for $2,400 per person, double, including airfare from New York, or $1,400 land only. Cost includes six nights’ accommodations at the Sheraton Dubai Mall of Emirates Hotel; six breakfasts, three lunches and two dinners; full Dubai city tour; Sharjah tour and desert safari dinner with roundtrip transfers; Dubai Frame and Dhow dinner cruise with private transfers; full-day Abu Dhabi tour, English-speaking tour manager; transfers; and entrance fees. Cost does not include tips or gratuities.
Visit righttravel.info/dubai-fam-trip-1470.html or call 973-636-6660.
Tours for the World
The operator unveiled a nine-day South Africa fam, which departs on Aug. 16, 2022, from Cape Town. Cost is $999 per person, double, with a single supplement of $399. Cost includes four nights’ accommodations in Cape Town, two in the Kruger National Park region and one in Johannesburg; eight breakfasts, three lunches and six dinners; one full-day game drive in Kruger National Park; Cape Town city tour; boat cruise to Seal Island; visits to Robben Island, Simons Town, Boulders Beach, Cape of Good Hope Nature Reserve and Cape Winelands; tour of Johannesburg; transfers; and arrival and departure taxes.
Visit toursfortheworld.com/packages/south-africa-fam-trip-2022 or call 800-983-5352 / 213-814-2526.
Sunny Land Tours
The company is offering a six-day “India Golden Triangle” fam trip that will explore Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. Departures are available through September 2022. Cost is $699 per person, double, with a single supplement of $400. Cost includes five nights’ accommodations in four-star hotels; five breakfasts and five dinners; English-speaking local guides; touring by air-conditioned vehicle; monument entrance fees; transfers; and SLT tour performance warranty. The fam trip is for travel advisors only. Tour visas are required prior to arrival. For discounted air rates, call Sunny Land Tours.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/trip/6-days-fam-golden-triangle or call 800-783-7839.
Tours Specialists
The tour operator is featuring a 13-day “Portugal In Depth” fam trip that visits Obidos, Fatima, Coimbra, Aveiro, Oporto, Braga, Amarante, Lamego, Urgeirica, Tomar, Evora, Largo and Sagres roundtrip from Lisbon. Departures are available May 6 and 20; June 3 and 17; July 1 and 15; Aug. 5 and 19; Sept.2, 16 and 20; Oct. 14; Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. Departures for 2023 are scheduled for Jan. 13 and Feb. 10. Cost ranges from $2,250 to $2,450, per person, double, depending on departure date. Companion rates range from $2,350 to $2,550. Agents will be traveling with regular Tours Specialists’ passengers.
Visit toursspecialists.com/portugal-in-depth-13-days or call 800-223- 7552 / 727-784-8588.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
