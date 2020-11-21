FAM Trip Roundup: Egypt, Thailand and More
Roadtrip to New Orleans, explore Bangkok, sail the Nile River, or envision yourself like royalty in Morocco with one of these FAM trips.
Higgins Hotel & Conference Center
The Higgins Hotel New Orleans, Curio Collection by Hilton is providing agents with 50 percent discounts off room rates through the month of December. The offer applies to all types of accommodations, including suites. Agents will earn Hilton Honors points for their stays. The property also offers advisors 20 percent discounts during other times of the year. In order to book the special rate, use the Promo Code "TR" in the Promo Code Field when making reservations. Once the code is inserted, the discount will be applied. The hotel, which features 230 rooms and suites, has a full-service restaurant, lounge and a rooftop bar.
Visit higginshotelnola.com/travel-agents.
Culture Holidays
The Asia tour specialist is featuring a six-day Thailand fam that puts the spotlight on Pattaya and Bangkok, with departures scheduled through December 2021. Rates are $899 per person, double, with single supplements of $549. Cost includes airport meet-and-greet; transfers from Bangkok airport to Pattaya; accommodations for two nights in Pattaya and three in Bangkok; daily breakfast at the hotels; visit to Pattaya’s Sriracha Tiger Zoo; half-day Coral Island tour with lunch; Noog Nooch Village tour; Bangkok tour; and Chao Phraya Princess dinner cruise.
Visit cultureholidays.com/thailandfam, call 800-315-0755 or email info@cultureholidays.com.
Tours Specialists
The company is offering a nine-day fam to Egypt, with Saturday departures scheduled through Sept. 30, 2021. Rates start at $1,900 per person, double, for agents and $2,000 for companions. Single supplements start at $450. The itinerary, which includes a Nile cruise, will explore Cairo, Aswan, Kom Ombo, Edfu and Luxor. Cost includes four nights at the Cairo Sheraton Hotel, four nights aboard a Nile river cruise vessel, domestic airfare, services of a local English-speaking guide, private touring in Cairo and group touring during the Nile cruise, and all transfers.
Visit toursspecialists.com/egypt-9-days, email tourspecialists@gmail.com or call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588.
Sunny Land Tours
The tour operator is featuring an eight-day "Morocco Royal Cities" fam trip, which will visit Casablanca, Meknes, Fez, Rabat and Marrakesh. Saturday departures are scheduled through December 2021. Rates start at $899 per person, double. Cost includes two nights in Casablanca at the Novotel, Casablanca, two nights in Fez at the Zalagh Parc Palace and three in Marrakesh at the Atlas Asni Hotel; seven breakfasts, two lunches and five dinners; sightseeing; air-conditioned transportation; monument entrance fees; roundtrip airport transfers; and Sunny Land Tours’ $1 million liability insurance coverage.
Visit sunnylandtours.com or call 800-783-7839.
