FAM Trip Roundup: Greece, India, and More
Explore the Golden Triangle of India; roam Greece; get an in-depth tour of Turkey; or adventure through Costa Rica with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
India-Tours.com
Through September 2022, the India tour specialist is offering six-day “Golden Triangle” fam trips exploring Delhi, Jaipur and Agra with rates starting at $206 per person, double, and $387 single. Cost includes accommodations at the five-star Suraya New Delhi Hotel, the first-class 5 by Oyo-Metropolitan in Jaipur and the first-class Crystal Sarovar Premiere in Agra, daily breakfast and dinners, taxes, and tours and transfers. Cost does not include guides, entrance fees to monuments, airfare, lunches or travel insurance. For visa information, visit https://indianvisaonline.gov.in.
Visit www.indiatours.com/fam-tours/golden-triangle-famtrip.html, email india@servicestours.com or call 647-867-3696 in Canada.
Culture Holidays
The tour operator reduced rates from $1,668 per person, double to $1,119 on select 2023 dates for its seven-day “Glorious Greece” fam trip. Companion rates start at $1,399. Departure dates are April 7, 14 and 23; May 12 and 19; June 9 and 16; Sept. 15; and Oct. 10 and 15. Cost includes two nights each in Athens, Mykonos and Santorini; daily breakfast; airport transfers; Piraeus- Mykonos-Santorini economy-class ferry tickets; and port taxes, handling fees and delivery in Athens. An optional Athens city tour is available for $99 per person, and an optional Santorini volcano cruise is available for $89 per person.
Visit cultureholidays.com, call 800-315- 0755 or email info@cultureholidays.com.
Tours Specialists
The company is offering a six-day “Turkey West Coast” fam trip exploring Istanbul, Canakkale (for Troy), Pergamum, Kusadasi (for Ephesus) and Sirince. Saturday departures are available through December 2022. Rates start at $1,100 per person, double, for travel advisors and $1,200 for companions. Cost includes daily accommodations in four- and five-star hotels, daily breakfast and three dinners, sightseeing by motorcoach, departure transfer to the port of Kusadasi or Izmir airport, and all taxes and service charges. Extensions are available. Travel advisors will be traveling with regular passengers but paying agent rates.
Visit toursspecialists.com/turkey-6-days, call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588 or email toursspecialists@gmail.com.
Sunny Land Tours
The tour operator is featuring a 10-day “Costa Rica Prime Tour,” which explores San Jose, Alajuela, Puntarenas and Guanacaste. Departures are available through December 2022. Cost is $1,299 per person, double, and includes two nights’ accommodations each in San Jose, Arenal and the Monteverde Cloud Forest and three nights in Langosta Beach; nine breakfasts, five lunches and four dinners; tours; all transfers with baggage handling throughout; entrance fees to parks and all places of interest; all transportation within Costa Rica, services of an SLT local representatives throughout; SLT $1 Million Insurance Protection Plan, and more.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/trip/costarica-prime-time-package-fam, email toursspecialists@gmail.com or call 800-223- 7552 / 727-784-8588.
SUPPLIERS WHO WISH TO SUBMIT FAM TRIPS FOR PUBLICATION IN AGENTatHOME SHOULD SEND THEIR INFORMATION TO CLAUDETTE COVEY AT CCOVEY@NTMLLC.COM AT LEAST THREE MONTHS PRIOR TO THE DEPARTURE DATE OF THE FAM TRIP OR EXPIRATION DATE OF THE FAM RATE.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS