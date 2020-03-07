FAM Trip Roundup: Guatemala, Spain and More
Roam Guatemala; travel through the Basque country; explore the wonders of Myanmar; or learn all the secrets of Rome, Assisi, Florence and Siena with one of these FAM trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Tara Tours
A seven-night Guatemala fam with Tara Tours on May 20 will explore Antigua, Chichicastenango and Lake Atitlan. Rates start at $999 per person, double, for the first travel agent, $1,099 for a second agent and $1,399 for companions.
Cost includes accommodations, room taxes and services charges, six breakfasts and two lunches, and an English-speaking private tour guide. Optional excursions include a full-day guided tour to Tikal for $399 per person and a half-day museum tour ($99 per person) showcasing major collections of Mayan art.
Call 305-278-4464, email famtrips@taratours.com or fax 305-278-4454.
Hidden Spain
The Spain tour specialist has opened additional space on its March 17 seven-night Northern Spain fam. The rate of $2,342 per person, double, represents a savings of more than 21 percent off the original rate of $2,959.The new rate is retroactive for agents who previously booked. Single supplements are available.
Cost includes accommodations, transportation, guided tours and all taxes and fees. From Asturias to the Basque country, the fam explores Santander, Llanes, Puente Viesgo, Comillas, Oviedo, Gijon, Lastres, Luces, Covadonga, Potes, San Juande Gaztelugatxe, San Sebastián, Laguardia and Bilbao.
Email luis@hiddeninspain.com, call 347-775-3397 or visit hiddeninspain.com/fam-trip-travelagents-spring-2020.
Exotic Journeys
The company is offering a 10-day Myanmar fam on May 15 highlighting Yangon, Bagan, Mandalay, Amarpura, the Irrawaddy River, Mingun, Heho and Inle Lake. Rates start $890 per person, double, for agents and $1,190 for companions. The single supplement is $350.
Cost includes accommodations, breakfast and lunch daily, welcome and farewell dinners, four internal flights, escorted airport transfers, guided sightseeing, private boat cruising, and all entrance and zone fees.
Visit travelagentspage.com/Myanmar-Educational-FAMTour-10days.html, call 800-554-6342 or email agents@travelagentspage.com.
Velvety Europe Travel
Velvety Europe Travel, in conjunction with Sunshine Cruise Vacations, is debuting a land-only fam that will explore Rome, Assisi, Florence and Siena, Nov. 30-Dec. 7. Rates start at $1,309.63 per person, double, with a single supplement of $432.86.
Cost includes accommodations; tours; daily breakfast and farewell dinner; wine and cheese tastings; a full-time tour guide; entrance fees for the Vatican museums, the Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill; airport transfers; and fast train from Florence to Rome.
Email rsilipo@sunshinecruisevacations.com, call 772-785-6582 / 772 834-2612 or visit sunshinecruisevacations.com.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS