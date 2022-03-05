FAM Trip Roundup: Iceland, Israel and More
Cruise through Iceland, Norway and the U.K.; explore modern-day Israel; take an in-depth tour of Portugal; or relax in the Maldives with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Sterling Vacations
The company unveiled an Aug. 24- Sept. 4 fam cruise with calls at ports in Iceland, Norway and the U.K. aboard Norwegian Star. Rates range from $2,399 to $3,999 per person, double, depending on stateroom category. Cost includes all meals and snacks aboard, accident and medical travel insurance coverage, cancellation coverage, onboard gratuities, port taxes, $100 per room onboard credit, four-night specialty dining meals, one 250-minute Wi-Fi package, $50 per room discount on each shore excursion and more. Ports include Iceland’s Reykjavik, ísa örður and Akureyri; Norway’s Alesund and Olden; Scotland’s Kirkwall and Edinburgh; and England’s Southampton.
Visit www.SterlingVacations.com or call 866-345-7755.
Sunnyland Tours
The operator is offering an eight-day “Israel Peace & Olives” fam, which is designed to showcase “the beauty of modern day Israel while following the footsteps of its past,” Sunny Land said. Monday departures are available through December 2022. Rates start at $1,499 per person, double, and include two nights’ accommodations in Tel Aviv, two in Galilee and three in Jerusalem; seven breakfasts and six dinners; guided tours in Nazareth, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Galilee, Haifa and Caesarea; entrance fees; roundtrip airport transfers; luggage handling and service charges; and SLT $1 Million Liability Insurance Coverage.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/trip/israel-peaceolives-fam-trip-for-travelagents-guests-isr-dhs04 or call 800-783-7839.
Tours Specialists
The company is featuring a 13-day “Portugal In-Depth” fam trip, with departures available from March 4, 2022, to Feb. 10, 2023. Rates start at $2,450 per person, double, for agents and $2,550 for companions. Traveling roundtrip from Lisbon, highlights will include Obidos, Fatima, Coimbra, Aveiro, Oporto, Braga, Amarante, Tomar, Evora, Largo and Sagres. Cost includes hotels in fourstar accommodations, daily breakfast, multilingual sightseeing by motorcoach, and taxes and service charges. Extensions are available. Agents will be traveling with regular Tours Specialists’ passengers.
Visit toursspecialists.com/portugal-indepth-13-days, email toursspecialists@gmail.com or call 800-223- 7552 / 727-784-8588.
Culture Holidays
The tour operator is offering a four-day “Serene Maldives” fam trip to the Adaaran Club Rannalhi resort May 2022 to September 2022. Rates are from $649 to $1,121, per person, double, depending on departure date, type of accommodations and package selected, and are $100 additional for companions. Cost includes accommodations; airport meet and greet; welcome drinks upon arrival; daily breakfast in all packages; breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Premium package; arrival and departure transfers via speedboat; and applicable taxes.
Visit cultureholidays.com/serenemaldives, email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800-315-0755.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
