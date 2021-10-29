FAM Trip Roundup: Iceland, Thailand and More
Cruise around Iceland, Norway & the U.K.; relax in Thailand; or explore ancient Egypt with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Sterling Vacations
The company is scheduled to debut a fam cruise to Iceland, Norway and the U.K. Aug. 25-Sept. 4, 2022, aboard Norwegian Star, with port calls in Reykjavik, Isafjordur, Akureyri and Seydisfjordur, Iceland; Alesund and Olden, Norway; Kirkwall and Edinburgh, Scotland; and Southampton, England. Rates are $2,399 per person, double, for inside staterooms, $2,899 for oceanview staterooms and $3,999 for balcony staterooms. Cost includes all meals aboard, unlimited beverage package, onboard gratuities, accident and medical insurance, and more. Two-night pre-cruise Reykjavik hotel packages are available for $299 per person, double, and include breakfast, airport transfers, room taxes and service fees.
Visit sterlingvacations.com or call 512-683-6100 / 888-557-1046.
Culture Holidays
The operator unveiled a seven-day women’s fam to Phuket, Thailand, which it said is designed to help them "relax, rejuvenate and refresh" with massages and a daily program of meditation. Cost of the fam, which is scheduled to operate from June 12-18, 2022, is $999 per person, double, for agents and $1,119 for companions. Single supplement is $649 for agents and $749 for companions. Cost includes daily breakfast buffet, one lunch and five dinners; a Siam Niramit show; Phi Phi Island tour; daily meditation sessions; a body massage, face-lifting massage, abdominal massage and eye-soothing massage; all taxes; and airport transfers.
Visit cultureholidays.com/womenofjoyretreat or call 800-315-0755.
Sunny Land Tours
The company is offering a seven-day "Affordable Egypt" fam trip, with weekly departures scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays through Dec. 18, 2021. Rates start at $549 per person, double. Cost includes two nights’ accommodations at the Oasis Hotel in Cairo with breakfast, Cairo excursion to the Egyptian Museum and bazaar, a four-night Nile cruise aboard M/S Carnival, all meals and nightly entertainment during the cruise, services of a local Sunny Land representative, transfers, and all local government taxes. Cruise highlights include Luxor/Esna, Edfu/Kom Ombo, Awan and an optional excursion to Abu Simbel.
Visit travelsunnylandtours.com/packages/fam-affordable-egypt or call 386-449-0059 / 800-783-7839.
Tours Specialists
The tour operator is featuring a four-night Sicily fam that explores Palermo, Monreale, Cefalu, Etna, Taormina and Catania. Cost is $1,150 per person, double, and $1,250 for companions. Departure dates are scheduled for Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, Nov. 2 and 9, Dec. 7 and 30, 2021; and Jan. 2, 2022. Cost includes accommodations, sightseeing tours with multilingual guides, four dinners in hotels or local restaurants, street food tastings in Palermo, granita and brioche tastings in Catania, a visit to a beekeeping honey company with tasting in Etna, and all transfers.
Email tourspecialists.com or call 800-223-7552 / 727-784-8588.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS