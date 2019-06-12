FAM Trip Roundup: Iguazu Falls, Danube River and More
See the beautiful Iguazu Falls, sail along the Danube River, unwind in the Big Easy or travel the Golden Triangle with one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Vacations Land
The company is unveiling a nine-day fam to Brazil and Argentina highlighting Rio de Janeiro, Iguazu Falls and Buenos Aires. Cost is $999 per person, double, for agents and companions.
Rates include a full-day Corcovado and Sugar Loaf tour with lunch, Iguazu Falls excursion, Buenos Aires city tour, Tigre Delta boat tour, daily breakfast, one lunch and transfers. Departure dates for 2019 are July 19, Aug. 9 and 23, and Sept. 6 and 20. Departure dates for 2020 are Jan. 24, Feb. 7, March 14 and 20, April 10 and 24, and May 8 and 15.
Call 888-883-9455 or email agent@vacationsland.com.
Sterling Vacations
The operator is offering a 12-day Danube River fam aboard the 168-passenger River Discovery II from Vienna to Bucharest, Romania, with departures on June 21 and July 21. Cost is $2,398 per person, double, for agents and companions.
Cost includes tours of Vienna; Bratislava, Slovakia; Budapest; Osijek, Croatia; Novi Sad, Serbia; Vidin, Bulgaria; and Bucharest. Rates also include French Balcony accommodations, all meals on board, wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi, and a post-cruise hotel stay with breakfast in Bucharest.
To book, download an application form at sterlingvacations.com or email info@sterlingvacations.com.
New Orleans & Company
The Big Easy is introducing fam rates starting at $82 at select hotels in June, July and August, Participating properties include AC Hotel New Orleans, Cambria Hotel New Orleans Downtown Warehouse District, Country Inn & Suites Metairie, Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Convention Center, Holiday Inn Downtown Superdome,
Homewood Suites French Quarter, Royal Sonesta New Orleans and Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter. Agents are also eligible for VIP Passes, for discounts on restaurants and attractions.
Visit neworleans.com/famregister or email Thu Tran at TTran@NewOrleans.com.
India-Tours.com
The India specialist is featuring a seven-day Golden Triangle and Varanasi fam tour, with departures available through September 2019. Cost is $388 per person, double, and $776 single. Roundtrip airfare from Delhi to Varanasi is $185 per person.
Rates include accommodations, breakfast and dinner, tours by private car and transfers. In addition to Varanasi, the itinerary will explore Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. Participating hotels include Jaypee Siddharth in Delhi; Mansingh Palace and Fortune Select Metropolitan in Jaipur; Jaypee Palace in Agra; and Hotel Rivatas in Varanasi.
Visit india-tours.com/fam-tours.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS