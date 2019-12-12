FAM Trip Roundup: India, Croatia and More
Travel through 'The Golden Triangle'; explore Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia; trek Machu Picchu; or join the Rejoice Fest in Bali with one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
India-Tours.com
The company is unveiling a six-day “Golden Triangle” fam that will explore Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. Cost is $258 per person, double, and $562, single. Departures are available from May 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.
Cost includes accommodations, breakfast and dinner, transfers and tours by private car. Accommodations include the Jaypee Siddharth in New Delhi, Fern Residency or Sarovar Portico in Jaipur, and Crystal Sarovar Premiere or Ramada Plaza by Wyndham in Agra. Highlights include visits to historic sites in Old Delhi and New Delhi, and Abhaneri and Fatehpur Sikri en route to Agra and the Taj Mal.
Visit india-tours.com/packages/6-days-golden-trianglevacation-package or email services@india-tours.com.
Tours Specialists
The tour operator is featuring a six-day fam to Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia, which begins in Dubrovnik and ends in Zagreb. Departure dates are May 9 and 16, June 6, June 27 and 25, Aug. 1, 22 and 29, and Sept. 5, 12 and 19. Rates begin at $1,045 per person, double for agents and $1,145 for companions.
Cost includes accommodations, breakfast and dinner daily, local guides, and entrance fees to Dubrovnik’s Franciscan Monastery and Rector’s Palace, Mostar’s Turkish House and Mosque, Sarajevo’s Gazi Husref Bey Mosque and Belgrade’s Kalemegdan Fortress.
Call 800-223-7552 or 727-784-8588; email toursspecialists@gmail.com.
Sunnyland Tours
The company is offering a five-day “Peru Super Saver with Machu Picchu,” with daily departures available through December 2020. Rates start at $440 per person, double.
Cost includes accommodations, daily buffet breakfast, guided walking tour of colonial Cusco, roundtrip expedition train service to Machu Picchu, guided tour of Machu Picchu including entrance fee, all transfers with baggage handling throughout, guaranteed tour performance warranty, services of SLT local representatives throughout, guaranteed tour performance warranty and $1 million insurance protection plan.
Visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/perusuper-saver-machupicchu-fam or call 800-783-7839.
Culture Holidays
The operator is featuring a five-day Rejoice Fest fam to Bali, with land-only rates of $1,399 when booked by Dec. 31, and $1,599 when booked after Jan. 1, 2020. Companions pay $1,599 and $1,998, respectively.
Cost includes accommodations; five breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners; full-day tour of Ubud and the Monkey Forest; Balinese spa and flower bath; half-day excursion to Tanjung Beach and Tanah Lot Temple tour; half-day tour of Uluwatu; Kecak dance performance; Balinese dance performance; morning meditation and yoga on three days; two motivation and inspiration sessions; and roundtrip transfers.
Visit cultureholidays.com/balifestinfo, call 800-315-0755 or info@cultureholidays.com.
