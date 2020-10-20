FAM Trip Roundup: India, Dubai and More
Get an exceptional deal to Dubai, adventure through India or relax in Cancun with one of these fam trips.
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Temptation Cancun Resort
The topless-optional, all-inclusive Cancun property unveiled travel agent rates of $69 per person, double and $99 single through Dec. 20, 2020. Travel advisors are required to have their ID on-hand at the time of booking and check-in. The maximum length of stay is seven nights. To accommodate agents in the best room available, room categories will be assigned prior to arrival. The offer is subject to availability and hotel confirmation. The resort features 24/7 food-and-beverage service, gourmet restaurants and international buffets, and round-the-clock premium beverage service.
Visit temptationcancun.com, or email reservog@original-group.com / temptation@originalgroup.com.
Ethnic Travels
The company is debuting a fam trip to India Jan. 2-9, 2021, which will explore Delhi, Agra, Orcha and Khajuraho. The cost for the fully escorted trip is $800 per person, double occupancy and $1,110 single occupancy. Rates include accommodations in three- and four-star hotels, breakfast and dinner, customized sightseeing, multiple cultural shows, luxury train excursion, private transport, two mineral waters per day, local taxes, international arrival and departure airport services, entrance tickets, and service of English speaking trip leader and local guides.
Visit https://yatri23.jimdosite.com, email Saurabh Somani at yatrisaurabh@gmail.com or call 91-741-400-2765 / 9001354883.
Culture Holidays
The tour operator unveiled a half-price offer on its five-day "Dashing Dubai" fam and added additional dates for 2021 departures. The half-price rate is $399 per person, double, for travel advisors and $499 per person, double, for companions. Single supplement for agents is $199 and $249 for companions. Departure dates are set for May 15, June 5, July 16 and Sept. 4, 2021. Cost for the land-only fam includes accommodations, half-day Dubai city tour, dhow cruise with buffet dinner, desert safari, all taxes and return airport transfers.
Visit cultureholidays.com/dashingdubai, email info@cultureholidays.com or call 800-315-0755.
Tours Specialists
The company is offering an eight-day Croatia fam that will explore Dubrovnik, Split, Trogir, Zadar, Zagreb and Plitvice. Departure dates are set for May 2, 9, 16 and 30, June 6 and 13, Aug. 22 and 29, and Sept. 5, 12 and 19, 2021. Cost includes accommodations, sightseeing with multilingual guides, breakfast and dinners, transfers and entrance fees to Dubrovnik’s Franciscan the Monastery and Rector’s Palace, Split’s Diocletian’s Palace and Cathedral, Trogir’s St. Lawrence Cathedral, Zadar’s St. Donatus Church in Zadar and Plitvice Lakes National Park. Rates start at $1,400 per person, double, for agents and $1,500 per person, double for companions.
Visit toursspecialists.com/croatia-8-days-fromdubrovnik, email toursspecialists@gmail.com or call 800- 223-7552 / 727-784-8588.
