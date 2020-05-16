FAM Trip Roundup: India, Greece and More
Tour Kerala, Kochi and Periyar National Park; explore Greece and Turkey; enjoy all Panama has to offer; or unwind in Northern Italy on one of these fam trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
India-Tours.com
The India specialist is offering a seven-day "Kerala Farm" fam, with departures available through September 2020. The cost is $392 per person, double, and $689 single. In Kerala, thought to be one of India’s most beautiful states, agents will explore Kochi, Kumarakom, Periyar and Mararikulam. Highlights include a boating excursion on Lake Vembanad and a visit to Periyar National Park.
Cost for the land-only fam includes accommodations; breakfast and six dinners; tours; transfers; entrance fees; and services of an English-speaking guide.
Visit india-tours.com/fam-tours/kerala-fam-tour.html or send an email to india@servicestours.com.
Culture Holidays
The operator is debuting a five-night fam to Greece, which includes a complimentary three-night trip to Istanbul, Turkey, for $999 per person double/triple, and $1,099 for companions. The single supplement is $499. Departure dates are set for Oct. 12, 2020; and April 25 and Oct. 15, 2021. The itinerary will spend three nights in Athens and two nights in Santorini.
Cost for the combined Greece-Turkey fam includes accommodations in Greece and Istanbul with daily breakfast at hotels; Athens city tour; ferry transportation between Athens and Santorini; and Istanbul city tour.
Visit cultureholidays.com/magicalgreece/turkey, call 800-315-0755 or email info@cultureholidays.com.
Sunny Land Tours
The company is featuring a seven-day "Panama Classic" fam, which includes four nights in Panama City at the Occidental Panama City and two nights at RIU Hotels & Resorts’ Riu Playa Blanca. The cost is $1,399 per person, double. Agents can bring up to 16 guests at the same rate. Departures are available through December 2020.
Cost includes accommodations; six breakfasts, four lunches, two dinners and 24 snacks; all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at the Riu Playa Blanca; partial transit of the Panama Canal; Panama City tour; transfers; and government hotel taxes.
Visit sunnylandtours.com/packages/panama-classicfam or call 800-783-7839.
Tours Specialists
The tour operator is offering a six-day "Northern Italy" fam that visits Milan, Orta, Stresa, Como, Bellagio, Varenna, Bergamo, Brescia, Sirmione, Riva del Garda and Verona. At press time, departure dates were scheduled for June 4, 18 and 25; July 9 and 23; Aug. 6 and 20; Sept. 10, 17 and 24; and Oct. 8, 22, 2020. Rates are $1,700 per person, double, for agents and $1,800 for companions. The single rate is $2,700.
Cost includes accommodations, daily breakfast, multilingual sightseeing via motorcoach, transfers, and taxes and service charges.
Visit toursspecialists.com/italy-north-6-days, call 800-223-7552 or email tourspecialists@gmail.com.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS