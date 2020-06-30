FAM Trip Roundup: India, Portugal and More
Boost your immune system with this wellness trip to India; explore Southern Portugal; See all Egypt has to offer; or immerse yourself in the history of Tamil Nadu, India.
Culture Holidays
The operator introduced a new version of its "Transformative Trip to India" fam, which now includes an accelerated health program, enabling participants to learn how to reduce their anxiety and boost their immune systems. Rates for the seven-day fam—which will explore Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and Abhaneri—range from $699 per person double/triple to $999, depending on departure date. Single supplements range from $299 to $499.
Cost includes accommodations; meditation and "transformative" sessions; daily breakfast buffets, five lunches and five dinners; transfers; and more. Departures are available through December 2020, and from January to February 2021.
Visit cultureholidays.com/famtrip, call 800-315-0755 or email info@cultureholidays.com.
Tours Specialists
The company is offering a six-day "Southern Portugal" fam, which will explore Lisbon, Fatima, Evora, Alvor and Algarve, among other destinations. Cost for the land-only trip is $1,400 per person, double, for travel advisors and $1,500 for companions. Departures for 2020 are scheduled for July 10 and 24, Aug. 8 and 21, Sept. 11 and 25, and Oct. 9 and 23. Dates for 2021 are scheduled for Oct. 9 and 23, Nov. 20, Dec.18, Jan. 22, Feb. 19 and March 19.
Cost includes accommodations, breakfast daily, multilingual sightseeing by motorcoach, and taxes and service charges.
Visit toursspecialists.com/portugalsouthern-6-days, call 800-223-7552/727-784-8588 or email toursspecialists@gmail.com.
Sunny Land Tours
The operator is featuring a seven-day "Affordable Egypt" fam, with departures scheduled through December 2021. Rates for the trip, which begins in Cairo and includes a Nile River cruise, start at $549 per person, double. In addition to Cairo, the itinerary will visit Luxor, Esna, Edfu, Kom Ombo and Aswan.
Cost includes four nights on the Nile aboard M/S Carnival; two nights at the Oasis Hotel in Cairo with breakfast and excursions to the Egyptian Museum and Khan Kalili Bazaar; all meals during the cruise; roundtrip airport transfers; all local government taxes; and services of Sunny Land local representatives.
Visit travel.sunnylandtours.com/packages/fam-affordable-egypt or call 800-783-7839.
India Tours.com
The India specialist is featuring a six-day fam to Tamil Nadu, which is known for its ancient temples, historic structures, art and architecture. The itinerary will explore Chennai, Pondicherry, Mahabalipuram and Kanchipuram. Departures for the land-only fam are scheduled through September 2020. The itinerary will begin and end in Chennai.
Cost is $326 per person, double, and $591 single. Rates include accommodations, daily breakfast, five dinners, and transfers and tours in air-conditioned vehicles. Tamil Nadu is the 10th largest of India’s 28 states in terms of size and sixth in population.
Visit india-tours.com/fam-tours/tamilnadu-famtrip.html or email india@servicestours.com.
