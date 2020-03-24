FAM Trip Roundup: India, Uruguay and More
Explore the Golden Triangle in India; sail down the Danube; or traverse through Uruguay and Paraguay with one of these FAM trips.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Sterling Vacations
The company is offering 12-day Danube River fam cruises from Vienna to Bucharest, Romania, on April 13 and May 3 aboard the 134-passenger River Navigator. Rates start at $2,699 per person, double, for agents and companions for the April 13 departure and $2,899 for the May 3 departure. The itinerary will visit Bratislava, Slovakia; Budapest; Osejik, Croatia; Novi Sad, Serbia; and Vidin, Bulgaria.
Cost includes onboard accommodations; one hotel night in Bucharest with breakfast; all meals onboard; wine, beer and soft drinks with dinner; and daily shore excursions. Government and port taxes of $199 per person are additional.
Call 866-345-7755 or visit SterlingVacations.com.
Exotic Journeys
The operator is debuting an 11-day fam to Bhutan and Sikkim, India, with departures available on April 14 and Nov. 15. Rates start at $1,995 per person, double, for agents and $2,395 for companions. The single supplement is $775. The fam will explore Paro, Punakha, Thimpu and Phuentsholing in Bhutan and Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling in India. The fam begins in Paro and ends in Bagdogra, India.
Cost includes accommodations in four- and five-star hotels; daily lunch, breakfast and dinner; privately escorted sightseeing tours; airport transfers; monument entrance fees; and services of a tour manager.
Visit travelagentspage.com/FamTour-BhutanAndSikkim.html, email info2@exoticjourneys.com or call 800-554-6342.
IndiaTours.com
The India specialist is featuring a six-day “Golden Triangle” that will explore Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. The cost is $286 per person, double and $563 single. Departures are available from April 1 to Sept. 30. Highlights include the Taj Mahal, Hawa Mahal and the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, the Agra Fort and Red Fort.
Cost includes accommodations, breakfast and dinner, applicable taxes, and transfers and tour by private car. Accommodations choices include the Suryaa and Jaypee Siddharth in Delhi, the Fern Residency in Jaipur, and the Howard Plaza Hotel and Ramada Plaza in Agra.
Visit india-tours.com/fam-tours/golden-triangle-famtrip.html or email india@servicestours.com.
Tara Tours
The company is introducing its first-ever fam trip to Uruguay and Paraguay on July 6 for $1,699 per person, double. Companions are welcome at an additional rate. The seven-night fam includes private, escorted excursions and accommodations, including three nights at Sheraton Asuncion, one night at the Radisson Colonia and three nights at the Hilton Garden Inn Montevideo.
Highlights include half-day tour of Asuncion, full-day Asuncion Golden Circuit tour with lunch, half-day Colonia tour, half-day Montevideo tour, dinner and tango show in Montevideo, and a full-day tour of Punta Del Este with lunch.
Visit taratours.com, email famtrips@taratours.com or call 305-278-4464/1-800-327-0080.
Suppliers who wish to submit fam trips for publication in AGENTatHOME should send their information to Claudette Covey at ccovey@travalliance.com at least three months prior to the departure date of the fam trip or expiration date of the fam rate.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS